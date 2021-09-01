What's on Penn State's September checklist? Games, recruiting, more

September is here, and that means things are about to finally get rolling for the Penn State Nittany Lions football team. Wisconsin hosts head coach James Franklin's program in just a few days, and besides a portion of the regular season schedule, this month will also feature plenty of recruiting news and notes as prospects and coaches get back on the road. What's on PSU's September checklist? Let's take a look.

A Penn State football helmet sits between two footballs at the Nittany Lions' media day on Aug. 7, 2021 in State College. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Games

Let's start with the obvious one. Four contests are on the docket this month: 9/4: At Wisconsin, Noon (FOX) 9/11: Vs. Ball State, 3:30 p.m., FOX Sports ONE 9/18: Vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m., ABC (Whiteout game) 9//25: Vs. Villanova, time and television information to be determined. Three home game weeks will bring thousands to State College for the first time since 2019, which of course is on the mind of Franklin and others as the Lions look to put their tremendous home field advantage to work at Beaver Stadium. One final note for this section, since many will ask: The start time for Villanova is unlikely to be announced until the week of the Auburn game at the earliest, and it could even be put on the six-day window and thus made public the Sunday or Monday before kickoff. We'll see, but don't expect to find out this week or next.

Questions to answer

You know the list by now, but over the next four weeks, Penn State must find answers to the following roster queries before October: 1. Will a left guard rotation of Anthony Whigan and Eric Wilson stick, or will one win the job? Conversely, could someone else enter the mix? 2. What will the running back rotation actually look like, and who will be the No. 3 and No. 4 receivers? 3. Will Jesse Luketa be used more at end or linebacker? Will there be enough proven defensive line depth? 4. Is there going to be a rotation at safety beside Jaquan Brisker, or will it be primarily him and Ji'Ayir Brown? Bonus: Will Mike Yurcich's high-flying offense get off to a roaring start at his new school?

Recruiting

If you are on social media, then you know today (and this month) are big in the prospect world. Sept. 1 marks the start of coaches being able to reach out directly to Class of 2023 recruits as opposed to the players having to call them. It's why there are tons of graphics currently flying around on Twitter and Instagram like the one below, and many more will pop up before the day is through.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dl YXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VhcmU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wNzUyU0FZMGpZIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vcDc1MlNBWTBqWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbGV4IEJpcmNo bWVpZXIgKEBBbGV4X0JpcmNobWVpZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQWxleF9CaXJjaG1laWVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDMzMDM2NjY1ODQ1 Njk4NTYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5SlIHRoYW5rcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoVHJhdXRGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hUcmF1 dEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NocmlzbWFo b25fP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjaHJpc21haG9uXzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVpb0pTcjVGTUoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS81aW9KU3I1Rk1KPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvZSBDcm9ja2VyIChASkNy b2NrZXI3OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KQ3JvY2tl cjc4L3N0YXR1cy8xNDMyOTQxMTI1ODU4MzY1NDQzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The start of September is important for that reason and also because it kicks off an evaluation period that runs through Nov. 27. That means for the first time in two years, coaches can go on the road to high schools and high school games this week and weekend. In fact, one prospect has already come to town, as Class of 2023 tight end Andrew Rappleyea took an unofficial Thursday. It's unclear whether or not Penn State will send any of its assistants on the road prior to the Wisconsin game, but based on past practices, it's a safe bet that at least a few will make a couple of pit stops on the way to Madison, even with the 11 a.m. local start against the Badgers. Then, a week from Saturday, prospects will have the chance to come to Beaver Stadium. The first crowd will probably be small, but it's a test run of sorts for the monster list of visitors that will be in town for the Lions' Whiteout clash with Auburn.