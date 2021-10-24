Which recruits were in attendance for Saturday's game vs. Illinois?
Saturday started out so well for the Penn State football program and its fans.
Sure, the weather wasn't great, but before the game, Nittany Lion fans learned that not only quarterback Sean Clifford would start, but also that the Class of 2023 picked up another member in Exeter Twp. tight end Joey Schlaffer.
That's pretty much where the fun ended, as Penn State was ultimately upset by an Illinois squad that was 2-5 coming into the game, with wins over Charlotte and Nebraska.
Aside from Schlaffer, there were two notable developments on the recruiting trail before the game, as Penn State extended a verbal scholarship offer to Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cooper Cousins from McDowell in Erie, Pa. James Franklin also extended a preferred walk-on offer to tight end Kolt Pearce from Gilman in Baltimore.
One other positive from the day is that offensive lineman Andre Roye was in attendance. Since committing to Penn State about a month ago, Roye did visit Maryland, so seeing him back at Penn State is a positive, even though the result may have not of been.
*** - Holds a Penn State scholarship offer
PSU Commits
OL JB Nelson - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Lackawanna College
OL Andre Roye - Baltimore, Md. - St. Frances
WR Kaden Saunders - Westerville, Ohio - Westerville South
RB Nick Singleton - Shillington, Pa. - Governor Mifflin
OL Drew Shelton - Dowingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West
LS Blaise Sokach-Minnnick - Exeter, Pa. - Wyoming Area (Walk-On)
CB Shon Stephens - Bakersfield, Calif. - Bakersfield College (Walk-On)
LB Keon Wylie - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter
Saf. Tyrece Mills - Philadelphia, Pa. - Lackawanna College
OL Alex Birchmeier - Ashburn, Va. - Broad Run (2023)
TE Joey Schlaffer - Reading, Pa. - Exeter Twp. (2023)
2022
OL Logan Bernesser - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Shaler Area
TE Aiden Black - Milford, Pa. - Delaware Valley
LB Aidan Currie - Bethel Park, Pa. - Bethel Park
OL Matthew Detisch - Mars, Pa. - Mars Area
WR Cayden Hess - Jersey Shore, Pa. - Jersey Shore
LB Brandon Hile - Selinsgrove, Pa. - Selinsgrove
OL Greg Klingensmith - Spring Church, Pa. - Apollo-Ridge
WR Griffin LaRue - Johnstown, Pa. - Richland
QB Max Mosey - Harrisburg, Pa. - Central Dauphin
TE Kolt Pearce - Baltimore, Md. - Gilman
DE Jacob Porter - Wexford, Pa. - North Allegheny
WR Jake Rose - Catawissa, Pa. - Southern Columbia
DE Andrew Sharga - Northampton, Pa. - Northampton
DE Samuel Siafa - Downingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West
RB Alex Tecza - Mount Lebanon, Pa. - Mount Lebanon
LB Cole Weightman - Belle Vernon, Pa. - Belle Vernon
DB DaShawn Wilson - Reading, Pa. - Reading High
2023
OL Josh Miller - Chester, Va. - Life Christian Academy ***
Saf. Zahbari Sandy - Washington, D.C. - St. John's College High ***
2024
OL Cooper Cousins - Erie, Pa. - McDowell ***
QB Alex Erby - Steelton, Pa. - Steel-High
QB Jacqai Long - Charleston, W.Va. - Capital
CB Ellis Robinson - New Rochelle, N.Y. - Iona Prep ***
