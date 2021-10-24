 Penn State Nittany Lion football hosted a handful of top recruits for the game against Illinois
Which recruits were in attendance for Saturday's game vs. Illinois?

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Saturday started out so well for the Penn State football program and its fans.

Sure, the weather wasn't great, but before the game, Nittany Lion fans learned that not only quarterback Sean Clifford would start, but also that the Class of 2023 picked up another member in Exeter Twp. tight end Joey Schlaffer.

That's pretty much where the fun ended, as Penn State was ultimately upset by an Illinois squad that was 2-5 coming into the game, with wins over Charlotte and Nebraska.

Aside from Schlaffer, there were two notable developments on the recruiting trail before the game, as Penn State extended a verbal scholarship offer to Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cooper Cousins from McDowell in Erie, Pa. James Franklin also extended a preferred walk-on offer to tight end Kolt Pearce from Gilman in Baltimore.

One other positive from the day is that offensive lineman Andre Roye was in attendance. Since committing to Penn State about a month ago, Roye did visit Maryland, so seeing him back at Penn State is a positive, even though the result may have not of been.

The Penn State Nittany Lion football extended a scholarship offer to Cooper Cousins during pregame.
2024 OL Cooper Cousins earned an offer from James Franklin during pregame.

*** - Holds a Penn State scholarship offer


PSU Commits

OL JB Nelson - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Lackawanna College

OL Andre Roye - Baltimore, Md. - St. Frances

WR Kaden Saunders - Westerville, Ohio - Westerville South

RB Nick Singleton - Shillington, Pa. - Governor Mifflin

OL Drew Shelton - Dowingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West

LS Blaise Sokach-Minnnick - Exeter, Pa. - Wyoming Area (Walk-On)

CB Shon Stephens - Bakersfield, Calif. - Bakersfield College (Walk-On)

LB Keon Wylie - Philadelphia, Pa. - Imhotep Charter

Saf. Tyrece Mills - Philadelphia, Pa. - Lackawanna College


OL Alex Birchmeier - Ashburn, Va. - Broad Run (2023)

TE Joey Schlaffer - Reading, Pa. - Exeter Twp. (2023)


2022

OL Logan Bernesser - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Shaler Area

TE Aiden Black - Milford, Pa. - Delaware Valley

LB Aidan Currie - Bethel Park, Pa. - Bethel Park

OL Matthew Detisch - Mars, Pa. - Mars Area

WR Cayden Hess - Jersey Shore, Pa. - Jersey Shore

LB Brandon Hile - Selinsgrove, Pa. - Selinsgrove

OL Greg Klingensmith - Spring Church, Pa. - Apollo-Ridge

WR Griffin LaRue - Johnstown, Pa. - Richland

QB Max Mosey - Harrisburg, Pa. - Central Dauphin

TE Kolt Pearce - Baltimore, Md. - Gilman

DE Jacob Porter - Wexford, Pa. - North Allegheny

WR Jake Rose - Catawissa, Pa. - Southern Columbia

DE Andrew Sharga - Northampton, Pa. - Northampton

DE Samuel Siafa - Downingtown, Pa. - Downingtown West

RB Alex Tecza - Mount Lebanon, Pa. - Mount Lebanon

LB Cole Weightman - Belle Vernon, Pa. - Belle Vernon

DB DaShawn Wilson - Reading, Pa. - Reading High


2023

OL Josh Miller - Chester, Va. - Life Christian Academy ***

Saf. Zahbari Sandy - Washington, D.C. - St. John's College High ***


2024

OL Cooper Cousins - Erie, Pa. - McDowell ***

QB Alex Erby - Steelton, Pa. - Steel-High

QB Jacqai Long - Charleston, W.Va. - Capital

CB Ellis Robinson - New Rochelle, N.Y. - Iona Prep ***

