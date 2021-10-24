Which recruits were in attendance for Saturday's game vs. Illinois?

Saturday started out so well for the Penn State football program and its fans.

Sure, the weather wasn't great, but before the game, Nittany Lion fans learned that not only quarterback Sean Clifford would start, but also that the Class of 2023 picked up another member in Exeter Twp. tight end Joey Schlaffer.

That's pretty much where the fun ended, as Penn State was ultimately upset by an Illinois squad that was 2-5 coming into the game, with wins over Charlotte and Nebraska.

Aside from Schlaffer, there were two notable developments on the recruiting trail before the game, as Penn State extended a verbal scholarship offer to Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cooper Cousins from McDowell in Erie, Pa. James Franklin also extended a preferred walk-on offer to tight end Kolt Pearce from Gilman in Baltimore.

One other positive from the day is that offensive lineman Andre Roye was in attendance. Since committing to Penn State about a month ago, Roye did visit Maryland, so seeing him back at Penn State is a positive, even though the result may have not of been.