TE Joey Schlaffer commits to Penn State

Penn State’s run on the recruiting trail continued Saturday with the addition of Pennsylvania native Joey Schlaffer. Listed a 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Schlaffer is the younger brother of former Penn State captain Michal Menet. Just like his brother, he’s become one of the state’s top Division I prospects over the past year-and-a-half, earning 18 verbal scholarship offers. Arizona State, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia were among the top schools to offer, but once he picked up a scholarship from the Nittany Lions in the beginning of September, all signs pointed to him ending up at Penn State. “It’s something I thought about for awhile. It just feels right,” Schlaffer said. "As soon as they offered me, I felt like there was no other choice. I kind of felt that my path was set before it even started, if that makes sense. Between my brother’s history there and how much I’ve followed them over the years, this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Another major reason that Schlaffer is not only committing to Penn State, but deciding so early in the process - he can't sign for nearly 14 months - is the relationship he’s built with tight ends coach Ty Howle. A former player himself, Howle connected with Schlaffer within weeks of taking over for Tyler Bowen, who left this past offseason for the Jackonsville Jaguars. He said their bond was strong before Howle even offered. “He’s been on me awhile. Basically, as soon as Coach Bowen left, Coach Howle started recruiting me," Schlaffer said."I was one of the first guys that he started reaching out to. At first, I was kind of nervous. He was one of the first coaches I was talking with, and Penn State being the big program that it is, I was always so nervous talking to him. "But that’s what’s great about Coach Howle. He’s a really cool guy. He’s really down-to-earth. He’s never one to act Hollywood or some big-time guy. He played football there, he’s been around my brother a lot. There’s just a lot that fits for me with Coach Howle.” Of course, feedback from his brother, who’s currently with the Arizona Cardinals, also played a role.

