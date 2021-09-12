What They're Saying: Penn State 44, Ball State 13

Let's take a look around the internet to see What They're Saying in response to the Nittany Lions' victory.

— Nate Bauer, BWI, Column: So far, Sean Clifford development showing in Penn State successes

"Through his two full seasons as the Nittany Lions’ starter, plus his limited appearances as a redshirt freshman, Clifford demonstrated a flair for the dramatic. Ripping off a long run out of an escape, or launching a pass deep downfield into coverage, the character of his quarterback play was never up for debate.

“I would call myself a pretty aggressive quarterback,” Clifford told BWI in an interview this summer. “I like to play aggressive because I'm confident in my abilities, I'm confident in my teammates’ abilities to make plays. So I'm going to take the shots when they're there.”

Clifford wasn’t finished.

Months after a demoralizing 2020 season in which he completed 152 of 251 passes for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns, but also threw nine interceptions en route to a historic 0-5 start to the season, there was a lesson to be learned. Eventually benched for his performance, his turnovers too costly to overcome, Clifford found a place from which to grow.

“At the same time, there's definitely a balance between flair and just being outright stupid with a play,” Clifford said. “It's being able to navigate that and understand when it's right to do it and when it's wrong to do it. That’s what makes great quarterbacks great is having the confidence to make the play when it's there, but when everything is not working for that play, being able to just take it back and just make the check down or make the throwaway or whatever it may be. It’s about just taking the situation and responding correctly to it.”

— Greg Pickel, BWI, Which Penn State backups, young players, impressed?: One Big Thing

Simply looking at the stat sheet, backup quarterback

Ta'Quan Roberson connecting with tight end Theo Johnson for both players' first touchdown in blue and white was a highlight once the reserves came into the game, and the same can be said for just seeing Roberson in general. He throws a nice ball and Franklin had hoped to give him a third series. However, while the scoring pass was good, it's hard to say that it's easy to feel better about the situation behind Clifford after just those couple of drives, but the experience will help down the road should his number be called upon again.

Marquis Wilson is another name to point out. He became the first player since Justin King to play offense and defense for the Nittany Lions in a game and finished with a catch for three yards in addition to two tackles.

"You think about it a lot because it's an opportunity, so you never know when it's going to come or how it's going to come, so you just have to be ready," Wilsons said.

"You get excited, especially being out here getting a lot of fans and everything, the emotion and everything get to you, but just being a little older, I was able to control it, just calm down, and just take the moment in and do the best that I can."

Another backup corner, Daequan Hardy, also made a big impact on the game. It might not be totally fair to list him here since the third-year player is the starting slot corner, but he saw more time than usual in a regular role and made it count to the tune of three tackles and an interception that came as the byproduct of perfect coverage.

"I would say a guy on defense that impressed me was Daequan Hardy," receiver Jahan Dotson said. "He had a huge interception down there. It's been great to see him ball out, locking up guys one-on-one, trusting his training; we see him in practice every day, and he's doing a great job and translating it to the field."

David Eckert, BWI, Penn State football: Jesse Luketa's selflessness rewarded with big moment

Luketa's big play was not vital. The Nittany Lions were already ahead 24-6. Ball State's offense had shown no real indication of an ability to move the ball reliably against the Penn State defense.

Yet, it carried weight. Not in a pragmatic sense, but in a sentimental one.

Here was a player who was making a sacrifice, vacating a starting role at linebacker last season to become a man without a designated role, popping up wherever needed.

Luketa has, according to accounts from his teammates and coaches, handled the situation with grace and enthusiasm. And this was a fitting reward.

"I'm super proud of Jesse Luketa," Penn State head coach James Franklin said after the game. "He didn't really know what his role was going to be coming into the season, he just trusted the coaches and trusted the program, and right now he's impacting at defensive end, he's impacting at linebacker."

His teammates feel the same way.

Marquis Wilson — another Nittany Lion showcasing versatility by playing on both sides of the ball — wished he could run on the field to celebrate with him, knowing what it takes to get it done the way Luketa did Saturday.

"It's just being versatile," safety/linebacker Jonathan Sutherland said. "It's being able to play multiple positions on our defense, and doing it for the team."

