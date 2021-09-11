Column: So far, Sean Clifford development showing in Penn State successes

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford doesn’t deny the obvious. Through his two full seasons as the Nittany Lions’ starter, plus his limited appearances as a redshirt freshman, Clifford demonstrated a flair for the dramatic. Ripping off a long run out of an escape, or launching a pass deep downfield into coverage, the character of his quarterback play was never up for debate. “I would call myself a pretty aggressive quarterback,” Clifford told BWI in an interview this summer. “I like to play aggressive because I'm confident in my abilities, I'm confident in my teammates’ abilities to make plays. So I'm going to take the shots when they're there.” Clifford wasn’t finished. Months after a demoralizing 2020 season in which he completed 152 of 251 passes for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns, but also threw nine interceptions en route to a historic 0-5 start to the season, there was a lesson to be learned. Eventually benched for his performance, his turnovers too costly to overcome, Clifford found a place from which to grow. “At the same time, there's definitely a balance between flair and just being outright stupid with a play,” Clifford said. “It's being able to navigate that and understand when it's right to do it and when it's wrong to do it. That’s what makes great quarterbacks great is having the confidence to make the play when it's there, but when everything is not working for that play, being able to just take it back and just make the check down or make the throwaway or whatever it may be. It’s about just taking the situation and responding correctly to it.” RELATED: Jesse Luketa's selflessness rewarded with big moment vs. Ball State

Penn State Nittany Lions football QB Sean Clifford threw for 230 yards against Ball State.

An easy enough message to convey in the middle of the offseason, the public atonement of a season gone wrong, Clifford entered the 2021 season needing to put the approach into practice. While Clifford’s place as the team’s starting quarterback wasn’t in doubt, for the program to rebound completely from its woes would require as much. And for Clifford himself, the competitiveness that has guided every facet of his football career wouldn’t survive another season in which his performance prevented team success. Two games into Penn State’s 2021 campaign, the change has been inarguable. Completing 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown Saturday afternoon in a methodical 44-13 win against Ball State, coming off of his 18-for-33, 247-yard, one-touchdown afternoon in a 16-10 win at No. 12 Wisconsin a week ago, Clifford won’t appear among the nation’s most prolific passers in Sunday’s NCAA football statistical roundup. Without having thrown an interception or coughing up a fumble in either of Penn State’s two wins to start the season, Clifford also has executed well enough to win without putting the Nittany Lions into anything resembling jeopardy. “I thought he was very confident. I thought he was very efficient. I thought he was very poised early on,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said Saturday evening. “I thought Mike Yurcich called a really good game that put Sean in advantageous situations as well, and then when Sean had an opportunity to make some plays, extend some plays, he did that as well.”

