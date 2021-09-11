Column: So far, Sean Clifford development showing in Penn State successes
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford doesn’t deny the obvious.
Through his two full seasons as the Nittany Lions’ starter, plus his limited appearances as a redshirt freshman, Clifford demonstrated a flair for the dramatic. Ripping off a long run out of an escape, or launching a pass deep downfield into coverage, the character of his quarterback play was never up for debate.
“I would call myself a pretty aggressive quarterback,” Clifford told BWI in an interview this summer. “I like to play aggressive because I'm confident in my abilities, I'm confident in my teammates’ abilities to make plays. So I'm going to take the shots when they're there.”
Clifford wasn’t finished.
Months after a demoralizing 2020 season in which he completed 152 of 251 passes for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns, but also threw nine interceptions en route to a historic 0-5 start to the season, there was a lesson to be learned. Eventually benched for his performance, his turnovers too costly to overcome, Clifford found a place from which to grow.
“At the same time, there's definitely a balance between flair and just being outright stupid with a play,” Clifford said. “It's being able to navigate that and understand when it's right to do it and when it's wrong to do it. That’s what makes great quarterbacks great is having the confidence to make the play when it's there, but when everything is not working for that play, being able to just take it back and just make the check down or make the throwaway or whatever it may be. It’s about just taking the situation and responding correctly to it.”
An easy enough message to convey in the middle of the offseason, the public atonement of a season gone wrong, Clifford entered the 2021 season needing to put the approach into practice.
While Clifford’s place as the team’s starting quarterback wasn’t in doubt, for the program to rebound completely from its woes would require as much. And for Clifford himself, the competitiveness that has guided every facet of his football career wouldn’t survive another season in which his performance prevented team success.
Two games into Penn State’s 2021 campaign, the change has been inarguable.
Completing 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown Saturday afternoon in a methodical 44-13 win against Ball State, coming off of his 18-for-33, 247-yard, one-touchdown afternoon in a 16-10 win at No. 12 Wisconsin a week ago, Clifford won’t appear among the nation’s most prolific passers in Sunday’s NCAA football statistical roundup.
Without having thrown an interception or coughing up a fumble in either of Penn State’s two wins to start the season, Clifford also has executed well enough to win without putting the Nittany Lions into anything resembling jeopardy.
“I thought he was very confident. I thought he was very efficient. I thought he was very poised early on,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said Saturday evening. “I thought Mike Yurcich called a really good game that put Sean in advantageous situations as well, and then when Sean had an opportunity to make some plays, extend some plays, he did that as well.”
Jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Clifford completed 12 of his first 13 passes in a variety of ways, missing only once on a short pass to running back Noah Cain in the flat. In a departure from the chunk-play priority that is expected to guide Penn State’s offense this season, though, Clifford and the Nittany Lions were content to methodically pick apart a Ball State defense refusing to let a single Penn State receiver get behind it.
By the game’s end, the results were that of 10 completions with single-digit yardage and, among the 11 others, none exceeding Jahan Dotson’s 25-yard touchdown late in the first half.
Patient and composed against a defense hellbent on taking away Clifford’s favorite element of the game, the quarterback obliged by accepting gladly what was being offered in return.
“We went into the game knowing that… they give you a lot of access. They give you a lot of off coverage. Their safeties don’t bite. So we knew going into the game,” Clifford said. “I had a feeling. This is going to be a big first read, second read, check down, being smart with the ball. And I thought we did a good job of that today. That’s why I was excited about it.”
So too are Clifford’s teammates as the next major test now comes into focus for the Nittany Lions.
Set to host Auburn Saturday night at Beaver Stadium for the program’s first full stadium white-out since 2019, Penn State isn’t wondering which version of Clifford will show up. Whether that’s the type of dynamic, world-beating quarterback sometimes hoped for among fans or even a younger edition of Clifford is, at least to the Nittany Lions themselves, besides the point.
Emerging this season as something more effective, if less dramatic, Penn State will gladly compete with what Clifford has offered so far this season.
“He takes what the defense gives him,” Dotson said. “That’s the great thing to have a veteran quarterback like that, knowing that he’s going to take what the defense gives him. He’s experienced in this. He knows how to read the defense and what coverage they’re playing, so he makes the right reads.”
Determined to notch another September win next Saturday against the Tigers, it’s the type of performance Penn State is counting upon seeing again soon.
