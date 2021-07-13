Watch Penn State QB commit Drew Allar throw at the Elite 11

A three-star prospect on Rivals, Allar's rating should receive a boost after this event, as National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney , as well as regional analyst Sam Spiegelman , both wrote that Allar outplayed his current rating. In fact, Gorney told Blue-White Illustrated last week that he'll recommend that Allar is moved up to a four-star player when the rankings are updated in the beginning of August.

"I would say that he started off the weekend slower than some other quarterbacks, but I think it was just him being at one of these events that he hasn't been used to, some of the drills they were asking to do. His accuracy was off." Gorney said. "But as that first night went on, and then especially into day two, I thought he was very, very solid. I thought he had a really good showing."

Allar ended up ninth when Rivals ranked each Elite 11 participant. He's currently the 16th-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2022, with a 5.7 Rivals rating.

In 10 games last season, Allar threw for just shy of 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading Medina to upset wins over St. Edward and St. Ignatius in the Ohio state playoffs. He committed to the Nittany Lions in March, just five weeks after earning an offer from offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

“I think one of the main reasons is all the relationships I've built with all the coaches, not just Coach Yurcich. I've talked to so many coaches at Penn State, and I really enjoyed talking to every single one of them,” Allar said at the time of his commitment. “I’ve talked to Coach [James] Franklin a ton and I've gotten a lot of texts from all the other coaches. I like that. It made me feel super comfortable with the staff. They really got to know me, not just as a football player. They got to know me off the field and what I like to do when I'm not playing football and just stuff like that. I really appreciate that. It feels more like a family environment than just a straight football program. I really appreciate that.”



