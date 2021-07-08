Breaking down Penn State QB commit Drew Allar's performance at Elite 11

Penn State commit Drew Allar was among a group of talented quarterbacks who partook in the Elite 11 quarterback competition over the weekend in Los Angeles. Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney was in attendance for the event, and, while Gorney noted that Allar got off to a slow start, his showing was a positive one overall. "I would say that he started off the weekend slower than some other quarterbacks, but I think it was just him being at one of these events that he hasn't been used to, some of the drills they were asking to do," Gorney said. "His accuracy was off. But as that first night went on, and then especially into day two, I thought he was very, very solid. I thought he had a really good showing." RELATED: Recapping Penn State's big recruiting run

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZW5uIFN0YXRlIGNvbW1pdCBEcmV3IEFsbGFyIGF0IGhpcyBiZXN0 IGF0dGFja2luZyBvdXRzaWRlIHRoZSBudW1iZXJzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9LbUVEZUpJVDlPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS21FRGVKSVQ5 TzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTYW0gU3BpZWdlbG1hbiAoQHNhbXNwaWVncykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYW1zcGllZ3Mvc3RhdHVz LzE0MTA4MDA3MjIwMDY5MjEyMjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVs eSAyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Impressive Size

Gorney and Rivals colleague Sam Spiegelman ranked Allar as the No. 9 overall quarterback at the event, noting that he outperformed the three-star ranking he currently holds. A sticking point for Gorney was Allar's size. Listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Allar's physique stood out even amid this collection of elite talent. "He was definitely one of the biggest and most filled out quarterbacks there," Gorney said. "So his size is certainly not going to be a problem. "From a physical standpoint, I would say he was the biggest quarterback there. Maybe not the most filled out, but he's at least 6-4.5, 6-5."

A Different Template

Watching Allar in person, it's clear to Gorney that he represents something of a departure from the type of quarterback Penn State has recruited in the past. The Nittany Lions saw great success with Trace McSorley using his mobility to make plays in the running game, and James Franklin and his staff have deployed Sean Clifford similarly at times. In Gorney's view, Allar offers something different.

"I definitely think he's going to be a pro-style guy," Gorney said. "I don't think he's going to be a guy who's read-optioning, running. People at Penn State are used to McSorley doing those kinds of things, even Clifford, to an extent. You're not going to get a lot of that from him, which will be interesting to see how the offense changes." In Allar, Gorney thinks, Penn State fans can look forward to a return to the style of quarterback play that the Nittany Lions often turned to in the 80's and 90's. There won't be a lot of flash in Allar's game, but he did the simple things very well at Elite 11. "[He has] a good arm, not a great arm," Gorney said. "I don't think he's going to be throwing from one hash to the other hash on one foot, those kinds of things. But where he really shined for me was when he took the ball off the tee, he did his five-step drop, he threw the ball. "A lot of these guys, they like to throw off one foot, they like to side-arm it a little bit, show they can really spin it and all those kinds of things. He is much more of a traditional, what you would think of an 80's, 90's Penn State quarterback, where he's going to drop back or be in the shotgun and deliver the ball on time."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci81YjVwbS0xMDgyMTNiLXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Rankings Bump?