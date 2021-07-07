Recapping Penn State's big recruiting run: Film evals, quotes, notes, more

June was for visits and July has been for commitments, and Penn State has gone on a tear in the latter department over the last week. The Lions netted five pledges over six days, as a torrid run was capped by four-star running back Nicholas Singleton picking the program over Notre Dame, Alabama, Wisconsin, and Texas A&M on Tuesday. All told, head coach James Franklin's program went into the Fourth of July weekend inside the top-10 with just 13 Class of 2022 members. They exited it at No. 3 in Rivals team rankings with a total of 18 players on board. There's been a lot to follow during the last handful of days here at Blue-White Illustrated, and so to make sure you're up to date on everyone from J.B. Nelson to Singleton, we have compiled all of our stories in a scrollable digest below. You can also catch up on the entire Class of 2022 by clicking here

OL J.B. Nelson - Lackawanna College (Pa.)

Penn State kicked off its big stretch last Friday when Lackawanna College offensive lineman J.B. Nelson jumped on an offer he earned back in June at a camp. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound prospect who is originally from Pittsburgh projects as a guard at the next level, and he'll arrive on campus next spring. Stories: Nelson explains his pick Film evaluation Scouting report from Lackawanna offensive coordinator Josh Pardini



LB Keon Wylie - Imhotep Charter (Pa.)

DT Zane Durant - Lake Nona (Fla.)

As Penn State fans know, Sunday was one of the biggest days for commitments in the James Franklin era. Things kicked off with Florida defensive tackle Zane Durant, a four-star who was seemingly favoring Miami until he announced for the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-1, 260-pound recruit figures to one day be a major force in position coach John Scott Jr.'s room. Stories: Durant says why he picked PSU Film evaluation Lake Nona coach Anthony Paradiso explains what makes Durant special



DE Tyreese Fearbry - Perry Traditional Academy (Pa.)

Penn State has commitments from six of the top-15 prospects in Rivals' Pennsylvania rankings, including Tyreese Fearbry, who checks in at No. 13. The three-star Pittsburgh defensive lineman also considered nearby Pitt, but the Lions took a lead off of an official visit that they never surrendered. Fearbry stands 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. Stories: Fearbry offers insight on his decision Film evaluation

DT Kaleb Artis - St. Francis Prep (N.Y.)

Four-star New York defensive tackle Kaleb Artis capped off the Lions' big Sunday with an evening commitment. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect had offers from schools all over the country but decided to go with the Nittany Lions, who hosted him on an official about three weeks ago. Stories: Artis breaks down his decision Film evaluation Commitment Breakdown: Kaleb Artis picks Penn State



RB Nicholas Singleton - Governor Mifflin (Pa.)