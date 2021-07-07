Recapping Penn State's big recruiting run: Film evals, quotes, notes, more
June was for visits and July has been for commitments, and Penn State has gone on a tear in the latter department over the last week.
The Lions netted five pledges over six days, as a torrid run was capped by four-star running back Nicholas Singleton picking the program over Notre Dame, Alabama, Wisconsin, and Texas A&M on Tuesday.
All told, head coach James Franklin's program went into the Fourth of July weekend inside the top-10 with just 13 Class of 2022 members. They exited it at No. 3 in Rivals team rankings with a total of 18 players on board.
There's been a lot to follow during the last handful of days here at Blue-White Illustrated, and so to make sure you're up to date on everyone from J.B. Nelson to Singleton, we have compiled all of our stories in a scrollable digest below.
OL J.B. Nelson - Lackawanna College (Pa.)
Penn State kicked off its big stretch last Friday when Lackawanna College offensive lineman J.B. Nelson jumped on an offer he earned back in June at a camp.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound prospect who is originally from Pittsburgh projects as a guard at the next level, and he'll arrive on campus next spring.
Stories:
Scouting report from Lackawanna offensive coordinator Josh Pardini
LB Keon Wylie - Imhotep Charter (Pa.)
Penn State added its first linebacker in the Class of 2022 on Saturday, as Philadelphia Imhotep Charter three-star Keon Wylie selected the Lions over Kentucky and Pittsburgh.
Wylie has plenty of speed, and it's not hard to see him rushing off the edge in the future. He stands 6-foot-3, 210 pounds.
Stories:
Wylie explains why he picked the Lions
Imhotep Charter associated head coach Cyril Woodland provides a scouting report
DT Zane Durant - Lake Nona (Fla.)
As Penn State fans know, Sunday was one of the biggest days for commitments in the James Franklin era.
Things kicked off with Florida defensive tackle Zane Durant, a four-star who was seemingly favoring Miami until he announced for the Nittany Lions.
The 6-foot-1, 260-pound recruit figures to one day be a major force in position coach John Scott Jr.'s room.
Stories:
Lake Nona coach Anthony Paradiso explains what makes Durant special
DE Tyreese Fearbry - Perry Traditional Academy (Pa.)
Penn State has commitments from six of the top-15 prospects in Rivals' Pennsylvania rankings, including Tyreese Fearbry, who checks in at No. 13.
The three-star Pittsburgh defensive lineman also considered nearby Pitt, but the Lions took a lead off of an official visit that they never surrendered.
Fearbry stands 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.
Stories:
Fearbry offers insight on his decision
DT Kaleb Artis - St. Francis Prep (N.Y.)
Four-star New York defensive tackle Kaleb Artis capped off the Lions' big Sunday with an evening commitment.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect had offers from schools all over the country but decided to go with the Nittany Lions, who hosted him on an official about three weeks ago.
Stories:
Artis breaks down his decision
Commitment Breakdown: Kaleb Artis picks Penn State
RB Nicholas Singleton - Governor Mifflin (Pa.)
The saying that the best things are saved for last applied to this commitment spree.
Penn State and its fans should be thrilled by each player who picked the Lions over the last week, but there's no question that Nick Singleton deciding to play for PSU over Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin was the proverbial cherry on top.
Singleton made his announcement on Tuesday and became the 18th member of the class in the process.
Stories:
Singleton discusses his decision
Trainer Dane Miller shares his impressions of Singleton
Governor Mifflin coach Jeff Lang weighs in
Commitment Breakdown: Nick Singleton commits to PSU
