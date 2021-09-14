Watch James Franklin's complete Tuesday press conference

The Nittany Lions are 2-0 heading into arguably the season's biggest home game Saturday night against No. 20 Auburn. Penn State has made this game its annual White Out, which should assure a raucous environment for Bryan Harsin and his squad.

It also gives head coach James Franklin and his staff an opportunity to showcase the program to recruits. During Tuesday's press conference, Franklin was asked a variety of questions about that topic. He also hit on the rumors linking him to USC, as well as what he expects to see from Auburn Saturday night.

Penn State fans can watch his complete Tuesday press conference here!