James Franklin on USC speculation: 'I can’t stand any form of distraction'

Penn State coach James Franklin had no interest in discussing the open USC job on Tuesday as his team prepares for a top-25 showdown with Auburn. The eighth-year leader of the Nittany Lions did briefly address the topic, however, since multiple media reports called him a candidate for the PAC-12 job after Clay Helton was fired on Monday after a brutal loss to Stanford at home. Franklin has often been viewed as a person who would be a good match for the Trojans, even before Helton was let go. In other words, he's had to address this topic before and surely wasn't surprised that it came up during his weekly ZOOM news conference from the Beaver Stadium media room.

Penn State coach James Franklin listens to a question during a media availability on Sept. 8, 2021. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder

"I can't stand any form of distraction," Franklin said. "I'll discuss this today with the leadership council so that we can make sure that all of our energy is on our preparation for Auburn. That's how we'll handle it." Social media was quick to point out that it wasn't an outright "no" in terms of whether or not he'd be interested in USC, but that's not a reasonable response to expect. Rumors and openings elsewhere can be used in a variety of ways to push for more resources or money or whatever within the program, so shooting them down doesn't necessarily do as much good as many might think. Franklin's current contract, which was last extended in Feb. 2020, runs through the 2025 season. He is making a guaranteed $5.5 million this year with the potential for more based on whether or not certain incentive bounces are achieved, and there is a $500,000 retention bonus payable on Dec. 31 as well. If Franklin leaves for another job, the buyout is $4 million. USC, for example, had to pay a buyout the other way, a reported $10 million, to Helton for firing him. So, that could be a roadblock all by itself regardless of the interest both sides may or may not have, but then again, money doesn't tend to stand in the way of much in college football. It's also worth noting that Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour has been down this road before and doesn't see it as a bad thing.