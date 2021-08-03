Penn State hosted one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects Saturday in Detroit native Dante Moore.

Ranked 30th overall in the Class of 2023, Moore earned an offer from the Nittany Lions in Aug. 2020. Since Mike Yurcich joined the staff, he’s been steadily building a relationship with the Nittany Lion offensive coordinator, as well as offensive analyst Danny O’Brien. This was his first trip to State College.

“When I first got there in the morning, I did a little workout with the coaches,” Moore said. “It was me up there throwing with the receivers, doing 40-yard dashes, all that kind of stuff. It was good working out with them.

"The Lasch Bash was great, too. I loved the food up there. I love the hospitality by the coaches. But the best thing though that really stood out to me was understanding how many Detroit guys go there; Jaylen Reed, Kalen King, Kobe King, Enzo Jennings, all of those guys. That’s really going to stand out with Penn State recruiting me. Knowing how many Detroit guys are there is real huge for them. I’m really going to take that into consideration. But overall, I loved it. I loved the coaching staff. Coach Yurcich is even better in person. I love his energy.”

News & Notes: What we're hearing following Penn State's Lasch Bash Barbecue