 Penn State Nittany Lions Football Recruiting: Latest news and rumors coming out of Lasch Bash Barbecue
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-02 09:37:20 -0500') }} football Edit

News & Notes: What we're hearing following Penn State's Lasch Bash Barbecue

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Penn State's biggest recruiting event of the summer proved to be a major hit with prospects over the weekend. Since its inception, the Lasch Bash Barbecue has helped pave the way for multiple commitments in the months to come, and we expect that to hold true for James Franklin and his staff this year as well.

So, what's the latest on top prospects like Andre Roye, Tyreese Fearbry and Adon Shuler? Join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for much more.

The Penn State Nittany Lions football program hosted more than 30 prospects on July 31 for its Lasch Bash Barbecue.
After decommitting from Penn State on Thursday, Pittsburgh native Tyreese Fearbry attended the Lasch Bash BBQ on Saturday.

INSIDE THE DEN: RECAPPING THE LASCH BASH BARBECUE


