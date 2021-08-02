News & Notes: What we're hearing following Penn State's Lasch Bash Barbecue

Penn State's biggest recruiting event of the summer proved to be a major hit with prospects over the weekend. Since its inception, the Lasch Bash Barbecue has helped pave the way for multiple commitments in the months to come, and we expect that to hold true for James Franklin and his staff this year as well.

So, what's the latest on top prospects like Andre Roye, Tyreese Fearbry and Adon Shuler? Join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for much more.