Tale of the Tape: What is Penn State getting in TE Mathias Barnwell?

Penn State's White Out has seemingly had a major impact on recruiting this week as four-star tight end prospect Mathias Barnwell committed to the Nittany Lions Saturday over a host of schools including Ohio State and Notre Dame. Penn State fans should already be aware of Barnwell, who was originally the first commit in the Class of 2023 over a year ago when he prematurely committed to the program in ninth grade before deciding to pull back and open up his commitment again. As a prospect, Barnwell might be the most fascinating player that Penn State has recruited in quite some time. As you’ll see in our evaluation, Barnwell lives up to the nickname “Mega”.

Strengths

Size/Length: Barnwell stands at 6-5 and is pushing nearly 6-6, and weighs right around 255 pounds. He's a long, but maybe not lean, prospect who has the ideal build to add muscle mass and strength. Other prospects with his dimensions may be done growing but Barnwell seems like he's still not matured physically and has massive growth potential in his lower body. The Riverside junior is already a strong football player capable of domination blocks at tight end. Ball Skills: As a receiver, Barnwell is a phenomenal athlete in space. He has great body control at the catch point and easily snags throws outside his frame with massive hands that swallow the football. His concentration at the catch point and contested catch abilities are almost comically good next to small defensive backs who simply have no chance to get to the football. He really is a mega-receiver. Pad Level: Barnwell has phenomenal pad level for such a long-legged player. He consistently wins the leverage battle as an inline tight end and as a nose tackle on defense. His loose, mobile hips also translate to his routes, which are surprisingly good for a tall receiver. He can plant, turn and snap off his routes in order to create enough separation for a quality target. Quickness: Barwell's snap into motion skills are very good. He's able to accentuate his length, strength and pad level by winning first contact with blockers. As a receiver, he's quick to burst out of his stance and does not lumber to a full speed like some oversized players his age. He's a legitimate receiver with great hands and body control.

Areas of Development

Genetics: Barnwell wishes to play tight end at the next level but he’s fighting his own genetics to do so. He’s naturally broad through his torso and he’s still not even close to developed in his extremities. This is great for his overall projection and development, which would make him roughly a 275-280 pound tight end. If he is truly committed to playing the position, he’ll likely have to be fanatical about his diet, weight training and physical development. Speed: Barnwell is an extremely gifted athlete who is capable of playing like a much smaller player at his size. Yet when it comes to his true speed and separation abilities as a receiver, they simply don’t show up on film. He’s able to high-point the football and make contested catches with ease, but he’s not running away from anyone at the high school level.

Projection