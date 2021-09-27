Penn State offers Wyomissing OL Jven Williams during visit Saturday

Penn State extended an offer Saturday to one of Pennsylvania’s fastest-rising prospects in Wyomissing offensive tackle Jven Williams. Back in July, Williams worked out with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein during Penn State’s Beast of the East camp. He had a solid showing that day that helped put himself on the staff’s radar, but didn’t walk away with an offer that afternoon. Williams said he remembers being “upset” with himself that day, as he thought he could’ve performed better. “Honestly, I remember being upset with myself at their camp because I felt like I wasn’t doing well.” Williams said. “I felt like it was an average day for me. I was kind of disappointed with myself because obviously I wanted to have a really good day. But I do remember [Trautwein] being pretty helpful, but there were also a whole bunch of kids there that day, so I didn’t get to work with him a ton. He gave me good evaluation stuff.”

Penn State welcomed Wyomissing offensive lineman Jven Williams to Beaver Stadium Saturday, and he left town with a scholarship offer.

Originally listed at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Williams has actually lost a bit of weight since the summer and is now down around 290. His film has shown improvement in a variety of areas, which is what Penn State head coach James Franklin stressed to him when he offered Williams a few hours before the game against Villanova. “I remember when I first got into the door, Coach Trautwein was right there and he met with both my dad and uncle,” Williams said. “We sat down, and another coach, Coach [Anthony] Poindexter, talked with us some, too. We were really just getting to know each other more. Then, me, my dad, my uncle and Coach Traut went down to see the field, see the pregame warmups. That’s when he told me that he wants to keep the best of the best in Pennsylvania. “He said that from last season, I’ve had some major improvement. He said that even since the camp, he’s seen me improve a lot. That’s when I got the offer and he told me he’s going to make it really hard on me to say no.” Williams, who grew up in Berks County, said he’s never been much of a college football fan, but he’s happy to now hold offers from all three of Pennsylvania’s Football Bowl Subdivision programs.