STAFF PREDICTIONS: Penn State versus Maryland

It is almost Saturday, which means it's almost time for kickoff between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Maryland Terrapins down in College Park, Maryland.

Richie Schnyderite - Nittany Nation Publisher (Penn State: 42 / Maryland: 13)

THE SKINNY: This Terrapins team has suffered a few key injuries already this season to two of their star skill players in Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones, both of which combined for 730 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Now let's add in the fact that they aren't all that good on defense this year (30.4ppg) plus the Nittany Lions are very hungry for a win and I think this one ends in a blowout of the Terps. Look for Clifford to put up big numbers this weekend as I expect a combination of him and the receivers to score multiple times.

Clay Sauertieg- Nittany Nation Beat Writer (Penn State: 39 / Maryland: 20)

THE SKINNY: The Terrapins, like Penn State, got off to a strong start to the season with a 4-0 record, but since have gone just 1-3 including sizable losses to Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana. Along the way they've suffered significant injuries to wide receivers Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones as well as one to lineback Durell Nchami, all of whom are now out for the year.

Those injuries have been critical for the Terps, who bounced back a week ago to pip Indiana, 38-35, but have been unsteady to stay the least in recent weeks. Ultimately, I think if Penn State comes in focused, which you'd think they'd do after the a...butt kicking that Maryland gave them a year ago, then the defense will prove too much for the Terrapins, especially with the ability to consistently roll a safety over Rakim Jarrett.Give me the Nittany Lions in a game where the running backs actually find a little bit of daylight and find pay dirt twice.

Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Nittany Nation Staff Writer (Penn State: 34 / Maryland: 13 )

THE SKINNY: I The biggest question for me entering this game is, where is Penn State's mentality after three-straight losses? Bouncing back from losses has been a challenge for the program the last few years especially following losses to Ohio State. If the Nittany Lions come out slow and sluggish, this one could be a nail-biter throughout. However, I think James Franklin will have this team in the right place mentally.

On top of that, the Nittany Lions enter this game relatively healthy while Maryland has some of their top talents missing including wide receiver Dontay Demus and linebacker Durell Nchami. In the end, even if Penn State can't run the ball, I think their passing attack will be too much for Maryland's defense to handle. As long as the Penn State secondary doesn't have a repeat performance from last season's game, I just don't see Maryland being able to stay with the Nittany Lions in this one.

Scott Greene - Terrapin Nation Publisher (Penn State: 34 / Maryland: 21)

THE SKINNY: Given the defensive woes the last few weeks with the Terps' inability to stop the run, I expect Penn State to come out and try to run the ball early and often and really establish the run game which would also help set up the play-action pass game. I think Maryland will find some success throwing the ball versus Penn State's defense, but I also expect their front seven to get plenty of pressure on Tagovailoa and possibly force some takeaways. As imobile as Clifford looked versus Illinois, he seemed to be back to full strength last week versus Ohio State. The Maryland secondary will have its hands full slowing down Dotson whether it be through the air or on the ground. I think the Terps keep this closer than some might predict, but they don't have enough to pull off the upset.