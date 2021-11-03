ESPN FPI projects the remaining 2021 Penn State Football schedule

Following a tough loss against No. 6 ranked Ohio State, the Penn State football team is all set to hit the road this weekend as they will face a Maryland that has suffered a few key injuries over the past few weeks.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Nittany Lions' chances in this upcoming week and to do that we will use the ESPN Football Power Index to determine that.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.