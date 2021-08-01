 Penn State Nittany Lions football recruiting rankings: PSU moves to top spot in 2022 class
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-01 18:29:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals recruiting rankings: Penn State Nittany Lions rise to top spot

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

There's a new number one in town — for now.

Penn State Nittany Lions football ascended to the top spot of the Rivals recrtuiting rankings for the Class of 2022 on Sunday evening, surpassing Ohio State after the Buckeyes suffered a decommitment from five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary.

Penn State Nittany Lions football holds the top recruiting class in 2022.
Penn State Nittany Lions football holds the top recruiting class in 2022.

The Nittany Lions had a big recruiting weekend of their own, closing out the month of July with a commitment from three-star athlete KJ Winston and four-star linebacker Abdul Carter.

The month of July was a truly special one for the Nittany Lions on the recruiting trail. Penn State landed 12 prospects in the 2022 class and one more for good measure in the 2023 class.

Six of those were four-star prospects, and one was a five-star prospect — defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who will be Penn State's first five-star recruit since the Class of 2018, when it landed two.

It should be noted that Penn State's class is nearing capacity with 24 commits already in the fold. Only the military academies have more verbal commits, meaning Penn State will be hard-pressed to hold off some schools currently behind it in the rankings as they start to fill their classes as well.

For now, though, Penn State fans can enjoy their place at the top of the mountain.


Rivals recruiting rankings as of Sunday evening 

1. Penn State

2. Ohio State

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Florida State

6. Alabama

7. Oklahoma

8. Georgia

9. Oregon

10. Clemson

Big Ten Schools in the Rivals Rankings 

1. Penn State

2. Ohio State

14. Michigan

16. Rutgers

20. Indiana

21. Michigan State

30. Northwestern

34. Purdue

39. Illinois

43. Minnesota

44. Wisconsin

46. Maryland

58. Nebraska

68. Iowa


Positional Breakdown 

Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula,Drew Allar

Running Backs: 2 —Nick Singleton,Kaytron Allen

Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders,Anthony Ivey,Tyler Johnson

Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross

Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton,Maleek McNeil,JB Nelson

Defensive Ends: 2— Ken Talley,Dani Dennis-Sutton

Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis,Zane Durant

Linebackers: 2 — Keon Wylie,Abdul Carter

Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen

Safeties: 1Tyrece Mills

Athletes: 3— KJ WinstonCristian Driver, Cam Miller, Mehki Flowers

Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta





