Rivals recruiting rankings: Penn State Nittany Lions rise to top spot
There's a new number one in town — for now.
Penn State Nittany Lions football ascended to the top spot of the Rivals recrtuiting rankings for the Class of 2022 on Sunday evening, surpassing Ohio State after the Buckeyes suffered a decommitment from five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary.
The Nittany Lions had a big recruiting weekend of their own, closing out the month of July with a commitment from three-star athlete KJ Winston and four-star linebacker Abdul Carter.
The month of July was a truly special one for the Nittany Lions on the recruiting trail. Penn State landed 12 prospects in the 2022 class and one more for good measure in the 2023 class.
Six of those were four-star prospects, and one was a five-star prospect — defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who will be Penn State's first five-star recruit since the Class of 2018, when it landed two.
It should be noted that Penn State's class is nearing capacity with 24 commits already in the fold. Only the military academies have more verbal commits, meaning Penn State will be hard-pressed to hold off some schools currently behind it in the rankings as they start to fill their classes as well.
For now, though, Penn State fans can enjoy their place at the top of the mountain.
Rivals recruiting rankings as of Sunday evening
1. Penn State
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Florida State
6. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
8. Georgia
9. Oregon
10. Clemson
Big Ten Schools in the Rivals Rankings
1. Penn State
2. Ohio State
14. Michigan
16. Rutgers
20. Indiana
21. Michigan State
30. Northwestern
34. Purdue
39. Illinois
43. Minnesota
44. Wisconsin
46. Maryland
58. Nebraska
68. Iowa
Positional Breakdown
Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula,Drew Allar
Running Backs: 2 —Nick Singleton,Kaytron Allen
Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders,Anthony Ivey,Tyler Johnson
Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross
Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton,Maleek McNeil,JB Nelson
Defensive Ends: 2— Ken Talley,Dani Dennis-Sutton
Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis,Zane Durant
Linebackers: 2 — Keon Wylie,Abdul Carter
Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen
Safeties: 1 — Tyrece Mills
Athletes: 3— KJ WinstonCristian Driver, Cam Miller, Mehki Flowers
Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta
