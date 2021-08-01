Rivals recruiting rankings: Penn State Nittany Lions rise to top spot

Penn State Nittany Lions football ascended to the top spot of the Rivals recrtuiting rankings for the Class of 2022 on Sunday evening, surpassing Ohio State after the Buckeyes suffered a decommitment from five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary .

There's a new number one in town — for now.

The Nittany Lions had a big recruiting weekend of their own, closing out the month of July with a commitment from three-star athlete KJ Winston and four-star linebacker Abdul Carter.

The month of July was a truly special one for the Nittany Lions on the recruiting trail. Penn State landed 12 prospects in the 2022 class and one more for good measure in the 2023 class.

Six of those were four-star prospects, and one was a five-star prospect — defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who will be Penn State's first five-star recruit since the Class of 2018, when it landed two.

It should be noted that Penn State's class is nearing capacity with 24 commits already in the fold. Only the military academies have more verbal commits, meaning Penn State will be hard-pressed to hold off some schools currently behind it in the rankings as they start to fill their classes as well.

For now, though, Penn State fans can enjoy their place at the top of the mountain.



