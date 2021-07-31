DeMatha Catholic coach breaks down new Penn State commit KJ Winston's game

Winston, listed as an athlete by Rivals, plays on both sides of the ball for DeMatha, but is likely to be a safety at Penn State.

BWI: Just to start generally, what is KJ like?

Robbs: He's an outstanding kid, that's the very first thing. If I was to describe KJ, his biggest attribute is self-accountability, as well as he doesn't cheat the game — ever. So it doesn't matter if it's the weight room, it doesn't matter if it's in individual drills, it doesn't matter if it's in the last sprint of practice. He's always going to touch the line. So, it's his accountability. That then translates to his teammates' accountability, because him leading by example forces the other kids to follow. He has no issues holding them accountable to the same standard. A lot of times, they're more worried about themselves than the team and KJ believes that his commitment to the team will help his self improvement as well, so he translates that every single day.

BWI: Do you think that is something he had to learn or did you see that with him right away?

Robbs: I saw it right away, but the good thing about it is he had leaders in front of him that he could see it as well. He could see those leaders in front of him and how it translated to their play on the field. He had it, and then he groomed it. Seeing the likes of Chase Young, DeMarcco Hellams, Nick Cross and those guys and the way that they led helped him turn into the leader that he is as well.

BWI: On the field, what kind of role has he been playing for your team?

Robbs: We call him Captain America. One, he looks like it, that's the very first thing, because of how big he is and what his physique is. But the second thing is that he is going to save the day. It doesn't matter if it's on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side of the ball. He plays free safety for me. He's willing to run the alley, and then support the run, and he's also willing to defend the end zone, being the last call for us defensively. So, both sides of the ball, he's going to give that max effort. And then, he also calls all of my coverages. He has to be able to be smart enough to get aligned correctly, know the assignment, know the coverage, make the call and essentially be the coach on the field for us.

