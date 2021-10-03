Recruiting: Recapping the Indiana Visitor List

Penn State hosted another deep group of prospects Saturday for its 24-0 'Stripe Out' win over Indiana.

No, it wasn't on the level that we saw two weeks ago for the game against Auburn, but James Franklin and his staff still hosted 20 scholarship prospects last night, as well as a few others who will likely earn an offer at some point in the months ahead.

There were two notable additions to the list that we didn't have originally, including the top-ranked 2023 prospect in Pennsylvania, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson. This was Robinson's fourth visit to University Park since June, and his fifth overall dating back to his freshman year.

One other notable addition was Washington, D.C., native Christian Garrett. Earlier this week, Garrett confirmed that he was considering making the trip, but with his school, St. Frances, playing a game in California Friday night, it depended on how he felt following the flight home. After flying across the country twice in the span of a few days, he and his family still had enough energy to drive to State College yesterday.

There were also a few prospects who didn't make the trip after announcing they planned to earlier in the week, including DT Will Norman, DE Kion Wright and DT Koren Robinson.

