Recruiting: Recapping the Indiana Visitor List
Penn State hosted another deep group of prospects Saturday for its 24-0 'Stripe Out' win over Indiana.
No, it wasn't on the level that we saw two weeks ago for the game against Auburn, but James Franklin and his staff still hosted 20 scholarship prospects last night, as well as a few others who will likely earn an offer at some point in the months ahead.
There were two notable additions to the list that we didn't have originally, including the top-ranked 2023 prospect in Pennsylvania, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson. This was Robinson's fourth visit to University Park since June, and his fifth overall dating back to his freshman year.
ICYMI: Penn State picked up a commitment from 2022 WR Omari Evans Saturday
One other notable addition was Washington, D.C., native Christian Garrett. Earlier this week, Garrett confirmed that he was considering making the trip, but with his school, St. Frances, playing a game in California Friday night, it depended on how he felt following the flight home. After flying across the country twice in the span of a few days, he and his family still had enough energy to drive to State College yesterday.
There were also a few prospects who didn't make the trip after announcing they planned to earlier in the week, including DT Will Norman, DE Kion Wright and DT Koren Robinson.
Fans can check out the complete list of confirmed visitors below.
Confirmed list of visitors for the Indiana game
*** - Holds a scholarship offer from Penn State
PSU Commits
WR Anthony Ivey - Manheim, Pa. - Manheim Twp.
WR Kaden Saunders - Westerville, Ohio - Westerville South
CB Shon Stephens - Bakersfield, Calif. - Bakersfield College (walk-on)
CB Lamont Payne - Bridgeville, Pa. - Chartiers Valley (2023)
2022
LB Derek Berlitz - Catawissa, Pa. - Southern Columbia
RB Gannon Carothers - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Central Catholic
DE Matt Hoffman - Wyncote, Pa. - Cheltenham High
CB Derek Marrero - New Windsor, N.Y. - Cornwall Central
2023
Saf. Kahlil Ali - Pennsauken, N.J. - Pennsauken ***
OL Gabe Arena - Harrisburg, Pa. - Bishop McDevitt
LB Semaj Bridgeman - Warminster, Pa. - Archbishop Wood ***
TE Markus Dixon - Warminster, Pa. - Archbishop Wood ***
Ath. Rodney Gallagher - Uniontown, Pa. - Laurel Highlands ***
CB Christian Garrett - Baltimore, Md. - St. Frances ***
LB Jordan Hall - Fredericksburg, Va. - IMG Academy (Fla.) ***
DE Cameron Lenhardt - Bradenton, Fla. - IMG Academy ***
Ath. Kenny Johnson - York, Pa. - Dallastown ***
RB Eryck Moore-Watkins - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Plum
CB Tayvon Nelson - Middle Village, N.Y. - Christ The King
DE David Ojiegbe - Washington, D.C. - St. John's College High ***
LB Phil Picciotti - Perkasie, Pa. - Pennridge ***
LB Ta'Mere Robinson - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Brashear ***
WR Ejani Shakir - Pennsauken, N.J. - Pennsauken ***
RB Jahiem White - York, Pa. - York Suburban
2024
OL Kyle Altuner - Olney, Md. - Good Counsel ***
Saf. Ronnell Davis - Philadelphia, Pa. - Roman Catholic
Ath. Elijah Jennings - Pennsauken, N.J. - Pennsauken
Ath. Anthony Reagan - Woodbury, N.J. - Woodburg
OL Jordan Seaton - Washington, D.C. - St. John's College High ***
LB Anthony Speca - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Central Catholic ***
QB Brenton Toles - Branndywine, Md. - St. Mary Eyken
LB Montay Weedon - Washington, D.C. - St. John's College High
DE Ernest Willor - Brooklandville, Md. - St. Paul's ***
2025
RB Gideon Davidson - Lynchburg, Va. - Liberty Christian Academy ***
Ath. Zion Gray - Stafford, Va. - North Stafford
QB Stone Saunders - Harrisburg, Pa. - Bishop McDevitt
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook