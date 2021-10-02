BREAKING: Penn State picks up 2022 commitment from WR Omari Evans

Penn State's Class of 2022 grew again on Saturday, as Killeen, Texas, native Omari Evans announced his decision to the join the Nittany Lions. Listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Evans earned an offer from head coach James Franklin at the end of June following an unofficial visit to University Park. Because of an NCAA decision to allow 2022 prospects to workout for coaches this summer, Evans took on the challenge of testing and doing field drills while on campus, and it proved to be a smart decision, as he ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash that afternoon, as well as a 4.2-second shuttle. That now makes him the fastest player in Penn State's Class of 2022. "Honestly, at first, I didn't want to go to Penn State," said Dorian Evans, Omari's mother. "But for my children, I'm always going to keep an open mind and put my best foot forward. I think what impressed me the most about their coaches was that they never put pressure on Omari. It was more like, 'this is what we have to offer, we know you'll be a great fit, but it's up to you and what you decide.' "I respected that approach. I liked the way they handled that." Related: 10 Things to Know about new Penn State commit Omari Evans

In addition to his unofficial visit in June, Evans returned to State College two weeks ago for the White Out win over Auburn. Since his school, Shoemaker, didn't have a game that week, it allowed him to not only take an official visit, but also get on campus early that Friday, Sept. 17, giving him an opportunity to learn about not just the football program, but the university as a whole. "For me, seeing the academic center, which I believe they call the MAC [Morgan Academic Center], that was very important," said Evans' mother. "I wanted to meet the people who are going to make sure he's getting all the help he needs. Also, the atmosphere that day was great. There were a lot of people there from Auburn, and I'm from the south, so to see all the people that were there for that game, and yet the atmosphere was still very calm, very polite. There was a lot of mutual respect between all the fans. "I remember being in the middle of College Gameday, with ESPN there, and both fans are doing their chants, but it never got ugly. It never got disrespectful. That was just part of the day, and I loved that. To see that as a parent, I was like 'Ok, this is a good thing.'" Like so many other recruits who were in attendance that Saturday, the atmosphere surrounding and inside Beaver Stadium also left a big impression on Evans. He told us the day after the game that he enjoyed spending time with a few of the 2022 commits that day, too, notably five-star defensive end commit Dani Dennis-Sutton. "He was real cool," Evans said, referring Dennis-Sutton. "I met a lot of the commits actually. It was fun going out on the field, too.”

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!