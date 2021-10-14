Recruiting: James Franklin and assistants hit the road

Penn State's bye week has arrived, which means it's time for James Franklin and his assistant coaches to hit the road to scout not only those who have already committed, but also many of their top overall prospects in the Class of 2023.

In previous years, all 10 assistant coaches have hit the road during the bye week. The majority of them will stick to their normal recruiting territories, although some will also travel nationally to scout a few positional players.

As Franklin confirmed last night during his media availability, he'll be on the road today, tomorrow and Saturday watching games up and down the East Coast.

Penn State fans can join us inside The Lions Den for the latest information on where the staff is expected to be Thursday. We'll provide additional updates later today and into tomorrow as more visits become known.