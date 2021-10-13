Watch: James Franklin meets media after Penn State practice during bye week
Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff are preparing to hit the road for a weekend of recruiting.
First, however, the leader of the Nittany Lions spoke with reporters Wednesday night during his only media availability during the team's bye week.
Franklin was asked to discuss the status of injured players, his thoughts on Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz's comments, and more during a question and answer session with reporters. You can see the full exchange from the practice field below.
Head Coach James Franklin
The Nittany Lions return to action next Saturday when Illinois visits Beaver Stadium for a Noon contest. ABC will televise the game.
