In moves that were announced on Twitter, backup quarterback Will Levis and Sam linebacker Lance Dixon both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal within three hours of each other.

The news comes as the Nittany Lions are wrapping up their second week of winter workouts.

A rising redshirt junior, Levis spent his first season with the Nittany Lions taking a redshirt in 2018 before serving as the primary backup to starter Sean Clifford in each of the past two seasons, appearing in seven games in 2019 and eight in 2020. However, due to injuries to Clifford toward the end of the 2019 season, Levis took over in a second-half comeback loss at Ohio State and, due to a coach's decision to bench Clifford midway through this past season, started his second career game in Week Five against Iowa.

Primarily used as a running threat in each of his two seasons of action, Levis completed 28 of 47 passes for 223 yards and two scores in '19, then followed it with 33 completions on 55 attempts for 421 yards and a touchdown this past season.

Stepping up for Clifford late in the first half of the Nittany Lions' loss at Nebraska, Levis went on to guide the program to a second-half comeback, ultimately falling short with two failed red zone appearances late in the fourth quarter. In a sign of Penn State's ongoing conflict regarding its use of Levis, head coach James Franklin described afterwards the jolt brought to the field as well as the shortcomings that left the Nittany Lions on the wrong side of the ledger in the game.

"I thought Will did some really good things, but we got to be more detailed in the passing game and we got to be better in the red zone offense," Franklin said. "Some of those balls we just got to put them in a position where our guys have a chance to go get it.

"He went in and gave us a spark. He made plays in the passing game. I thought he did a good job managing the game overall and he made some good throws. So we're gonna have to build on that, there's no doubt about it. He was fairly efficient, but we need to be a little bit more consistent in the details and the things that we're doing. But yeah, I think he definitely gave us a spark and gives us something to build on for sure."

The next week against the Hawkeyes, earning the coach's decision start, Levis completed 13 of 16 pass attempts but was only able to pick up 106 yards in the process and, maybe more importantly, found the Nittany Lions in a 24-7 deficit at the half. Coughing up a fumble early in the second half that would propel the Hawkeyes to a 31-7 advantage, the decision was made to relieve Levis with Clifford, who sparked a comeback that also ultimately fell short to send the Nittany Lions to an 0-5 start on the year.

Though Levis would remain a component in the Lions' offense the rest of the way as Clifford helped guide the team to a four-game winning streak to close the season, he was relegated largely to designed quarterback carries. In fact, following his start against Iowa, Levis attempted just eight more passes the rest of the season, scoring his first passing touchdown of the season in the Lions' year-end win against Illinois.

