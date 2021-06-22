PSU commit Drew Shelton recaps official visit, cancels trips elsewhere
Penn State hosted its top-ranked player in the Class of 2022 over the weekend for an official visit in IMG Academy offensive lineman Drew Shelton.
Just two weeks ago, Shelton took an unofficial visit to Penn State and raved about the experience, but that wasn't enough for him to shut down his recruitment completely, as Shelton took an unofficial visit to Rutgers and an official visit to Florida in the week that followed.
He was also planning to take two more unofficial visits to Georgia and Florida State this upcoming week, but following the trip to Penn State, he decided to cancel those visits.
