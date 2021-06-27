Penn State hosted two of its top overall running back prospects this weekend, including Virginia native George Pettaway.

A Rivals250 prospect from from Suffolk, Pettaway earned an offer from the Nittany Lions back in April 2020, and both head coach James Franklin and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider have been mainstays from the very start. In recent months, he said they've been talking to him almost daily.

“The highlight for me was just getting to meet with everyone,” Pettaway said. “They offered me during quarantine, so building on those relationships we were able to form and finally getting to meet with everyone in person was great. I had a great time with everyone, so that was the main highlight of my weekend. They were just like I expected them to be in person, which was good.”

