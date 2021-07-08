 Penn State Nittany Lions slide to 39th in final 2020-21 Directors' Cup standings
Penn State slides to 39th in final 2020-21 Directors' Cup standings

David Eckert
Penn State slid to a 39th-place finish in the final Directors' Cup standings for the 2020-21 academic year.

COVID-19 prevented the standings from being finalized for the 2019-20 campaign, but the Nittany Lions were in 7th after the fall schedule had wrapped up. In 2018-19, Penn State finished 13th.

The Directors' Cup is a means to measure athletic department-wide success across the country, awarding points according to each school’s finishes in NCAA Championships in all men's and women's sports.

RELATED: Breaking down Penn State QB commit Drew Allar's performance at Elite 11

Penn State dropped 26 spots to 13th in the Directors' Cup based on its 2019 finish.
This year's competition was won by Texas, who dethroned Stanford for just the second time ever to claim the title.

Penn State finished 9th among the 14 Big Ten schools. Here is how the Big Ten played out:

3 — Michigan

9 — Ohio State

28 — Minnesota

30 — Iowa

31 — Northwestern

34 — Indiana

35 — Nebraska

37 — Wisconsin

39 — Penn State

46 — Maryland

47 — Illinois

60 — Rutgers

61 — Michigan State

68 — Purdue

Ten Penn State sports were eligible to earn points for the Nittany Lions in this competition based on their seasons.

Here's how those sports ranked:

Fencing — 2nd

Wrestling — 2nd

Men's Volleyball — 5th

Men's Gymnastics — 7th

Women's Volleyball — 9th

Women's Soccer — 9th

Men's Soccer — 9th

Women's Gymnastics — 30th

Men's Swimming — 31st

Women's Track and Field — 33rd

