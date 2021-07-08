Penn State slides to 39th in final 2020-21 Directors' Cup standings

Penn State slid to a 39th-place finish in the final Directors' Cup standings for the 2020-21 academic year.

COVID-19 prevented the standings from being finalized for the 2019-20 campaign, but the Nittany Lions were in 7th after the fall schedule had wrapped up. In 2018-19, Penn State finished 13th.

The Directors' Cup is a means to measure athletic department-wide success across the country, awarding points according to each school’s finishes in NCAA Championships in all men's and women's sports.

