Penn State slides to 39th in final 2020-21 Directors' Cup standings
Penn State slid to a 39th-place finish in the final Directors' Cup standings for the 2020-21 academic year.
COVID-19 prevented the standings from being finalized for the 2019-20 campaign, but the Nittany Lions were in 7th after the fall schedule had wrapped up. In 2018-19, Penn State finished 13th.
The Directors' Cup is a means to measure athletic department-wide success across the country, awarding points according to each school’s finishes in NCAA Championships in all men's and women's sports.
RELATED: Breaking down Penn State QB commit Drew Allar's performance at Elite 11
This year's competition was won by Texas, who dethroned Stanford for just the second time ever to claim the title.
Penn State finished 9th among the 14 Big Ten schools. Here is how the Big Ten played out:
3 — Michigan
9 — Ohio State
28 — Minnesota
30 — Iowa
31 — Northwestern
34 — Indiana
35 — Nebraska
37 — Wisconsin
39 — Penn State
46 — Maryland
47 — Illinois
60 — Rutgers
61 — Michigan State
68 — Purdue
Ten Penn State sports were eligible to earn points for the Nittany Lions in this competition based on their seasons.
Here's how those sports ranked:
Fencing — 2nd
Wrestling — 2nd
Men's Volleyball — 5th
Men's Gymnastics — 7th
Women's Volleyball — 9th
Women's Soccer — 9th
Men's Soccer — 9th
Women's Gymnastics — 30th
Men's Swimming — 31st
Women's Track and Field — 33rd
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook