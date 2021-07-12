Penn State signee Lonnie White Jr. selected by Pittsburgh Pirates

Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. has a lot to think about in the coming days after being selected No. 64 overall in the Major League Baseball Draft Monday by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was the first selection outside Round Two in what's referred to Competitive Balance Round B. Although it's unclear exactly what he'll make financially for being selected, the slot value could pay him upwards of $1 million. Related: How much space is left in Penn State's Class of 2022?

Lonnie White Jr. and his family took a visit to Penn State in June to meet with James Franklin and his staff.

What happens next and how long it'll take for White to decide is still up in the air, although Penn State's football and baseball staffs - he'll play both sports for the Nittany Lions - remain hopeful that he'll delay playing professional baseball and and give college athletics an opportunity this fall. Before the draft started Sunday evening, head football coach James Franklin posted a statement on his Twitter feed, wishing White all the best. “Best wishes Lonnie and family as the MLB Draft begins tonight," Franklin tweeted. "Your unique athleticism is undeniable, but your ability to stay centered, be selfless and focus intently on your process propels you forward. Your journey is just beginning and we know your best days in both sports are ahead. Continue chasing your dreams and the best version of yourself will emerge! Win-win!” In the spring, White, who plays in the outfield, led Malvern Prep to an Inter-AC League title. He's been playing with a club team throughout the summer, delaying his enrollment at Penn State. He and his family, as well as his baseball agent, visited Penn State back in June to spend a day with both the football and baseball staffs.