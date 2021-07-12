How much space is left in Penn State's Class of 2022?

Penn State's Class of 2022 is up to No. 2 in the nation after Notre Dame lost a commitment Sunday night. The Lions have 18 verbal commitments in this cycle as of Monday morning, a number spurred by a six commitment run over the course of five days over Fourth of July weekend. Recruiting momentum is great, but it also leads to the obvious fact that, at some point, space, which is always at a premium, will eventually run out. Things aren't impossibly tight yet, but by the end of the month, it could be. Here's how much room remains, and where the available scholarships could go. Related: OL Drew Shelton won't return to IMG Academy

Penn State head coach James Franklin will be receiving pleas from his assistants to spend the program's remaining Class of 2022 scholarships on their position. Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Numbers game

On the surface, the math here is pretty simple: A 25-man class cap minus 18 verbal commitments equals sevens spots to go. If only it was that easy. Penn State didn't fill its Class of 2021, which means it could count some recruits this year who enroll early back against that group, which would allow it to go above 25 signees in this cycle. Doing that might seem like the logical way to go, but let's not forget about the transfer portal. Penn State was able to add six players - Derrick Tangelo, Arnold Ebiketie, John Lovett, Johnny Dixon, Eric Wilson, and AJ Lytton - this offseason because scholarship space was available. James Franklin has made clear that his program will be built via the high school ranks and not the portal, even in this transfer-heavy age. But, having the option to bring in a quick fix or immediate upgrade is a must, and so we find it more likely than not that the Lions will save space to have the option to do that as opposed to signing eight, nine or even 10 additional prep prospects between now and National Signing Day in February.

How the 7 could be used on offense

Penn State already has 10 future offensive players committed, and it could be 11 if Mehki Flowers ends up as a receiver, although he is probably a safety at the next level. Either way, it goes without saying that there isn't much more work to do on Mike Yurcich's side of the ball. Another running back is being sought, and it could be Kaytron Allen who ultimately ends up joining Nicholas Singleton, but don't forget about George Pettaway. We'll see how this board ultimately shakes out. Moving positions, the Lions are pretty well loaded at receiver but will still fight for Darrius Clemons, although the Oregon resident is seemingly in no rush to pick between Penn State, Auburn, and the Ducks. The staff also extended an offer to Texas WR Omari Evans following an impressive workout late in June. Quarterback and tight end are obviously filled up, but Aamil Wagner and Andre Roye are the pair to keep an eye on along the offensive line, while Virginia's Gunner Givens will decide soon, too. Most expect Givens to end up at Virginia Tech, but Phil Trautwein is still pushing hard for the Rivals250 prospect.

How the 7 could be used on defense

Brent Pry should feel good about where things stand on his side of the ball at this point, but there is room for things to become even better in a number of ways. Landing Dani Dennis-Sutton would be the first huge step in that direction. The five-star end from Owing Mills, Md., McDonogh seems to be down to the Lions and Georgia with a decision date set for July 22. Landing the nation's No. 11 player would be the biggest splash yet for Penn State in this cycle. If it misses out, two defensive ends are already committed and Samuel Okunlola is still available. The Lions don't have to add a third defensive end, but they'd like to if they can get someone they really want. Moving to the middle of the defense, five linebacker targets remain on the board in Jaishawn Barham, Wesley Bissainthe, Shawn Murphy, Moses Walker, and Abdul Carter. The good news is that all five are uncommitted. The bad news is that it probably isn't fair to call Penn State a true favorite for any of them at this point in time. Walker is the one to really focus on right now. He's expected to decide in the next week or two. The Lions are considered the favorite with a few players in the secondary. Athlete Christian Driver, who probably projects best as a safety at the next level but could be a receiver like his father, Donald, seems to favor PSU the most. Maryland three-star safety KJ Winston appears to be down to the Lions and in-state Terps, while Florida three-star corner Cam Miller is down to Penn State and Virginia Tech. Philadelphia four-star corner Keenan Nelson Jr. seems 50/50 between Penn State and South Carolina and has no set decision date, while a different corner from the south, Jordan Allen, will announce on July 17, and PSU appears to be in pretty good shape. With Allen expected to be the first cornerback to decide, it's unlikely that Penn State will be able to fit all of its top targets at that position.

How will it play out?