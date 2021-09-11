Penn State Football Photos: Recruits at the Ball State Game
In addition to all the fans inside Beaver Stadium Saturday, James Franklin and his staff also welcomed recruits back to campus for the first time since the summer. There were a handful of committed players who made the trip, including Ken Talley, Drew Shelton, Kaden Saunders, Tyrece Mills and JB Nelson.
The coaching staff also extended one scholarship offer Saturday, as Exeter Twp. tight end and Class of 2023 prospect Joey Schlaffer left town in a good mood. He's the half-brother of former two-time team captain Michal Menet.
Who else made the trip? Check out our photo gallery below.
