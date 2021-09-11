College Gameday set for Penn State vs. Auburn

Following a convincing 44-13 win over Ball State Saturday, ESPN's College Gameday announced Saturday evening that they'll be making their way back to State College next weekend for the White Out game against Auburn.

It's official Penn State fans. College Gameday is coming to your city.

A battle between two top 25 programs, Auburn also won handedly earlier today, defeating Alabama State, 62-0. The Tigers led 20-0 at halftime, thanks largely to their special teams, as a blocked field goal was returned for a touchdown. Bryan Harsin's squad opened it up though in the third quarter, scoring 35 points in 12 minutes.

Bo Nix completed 9 of 17 attempts Saturday for just 108 yards and two touchdowns. Star running back Tank Bigsby totaled 122 yards rushing and a score.

Penn State's offense totaled just under 500 yards against Ball State. Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 attempts for 230 yards and one passing touchdown. He also added a score rushing. The Nittany Lions totaled 240 yards rushing overall, averaging five yards per carry. Noah Cain led with 20 rushes for 69 yards and a score.

ESPN has hosted College Gameday from State College for five consecutive seasons now, beginning with the 2017 White Out against Michigan.

This will be Penn State's 23rd overall appearance on the show.

Currently, the Nittany Lions rank 11th in the AP Top 25, while Auburn is 25th.