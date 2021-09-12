Penn State Photo Gallery: Ball State

Penn State will head into its week three showdown against Auburn with a 2-0 record, as the Nittany Lions defeated Ball State 44-13 in front of 105,000 fans Saturday.

Overall, Sean Clifford and the offense totaled just shy of 500 yards of offense. Clifford completed 72 percent of his passes for 230 yards and one touchdown through the air. He also had 66 yards rushing and another score. Noah Cain, Jahan Dotson and Theo Johnson also got into the end zone.

On defense, Ball State was held to 295 yards of offense. Brandon Smith led the Nittany Lions with seven tackles, while Jesse Luketa had the play of the game, intercepting a pass and returning it 16 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

BWI photographer Steve Manuel was in Beaver Stadium to capture it all. Check out his complete photo gallery from yesterday's game here!

