Penn State football: Lions land three-star corner Camron Miller

Penn State has made another addition to its already packed Class of 2022. The Lions landed Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy three-star cornerback Camron Miller on Monday. He picked head coach James Franklin's program over Virginia Tech, which is the only other school he visited during the June quiet period besides PSU, which he saw twice. Miller, who stands 6-foot, 180 pounds, is the second corner to pick PSU in this cycle, as he is joined by Louisiana three-star Jordan Allen. The Lions also have a safety commitment from Lackawanna College standout Tyrece Mills. Related: Cam Miller has 'intangibles that can't be taught,' coach says

Cavonte Campbell, who trains Miller along with his brother, Ahmad Christian, at 9Figure Sports Academy, raves about the defensive back's work ethic. "He calls me after workouts like every day asking me what I’m doing because he’s trying to get some work in," Campbell told BWI, "and I’m always like 'dude didn’t you just get done with workouts? Go rest or something!' "But it’s that kind of attitude that will yield him the success he desires in the future" Miller had offers from about 20 programs, including Miami and UCF in state. West Virginia, Rutgers, and Duke were among others outside of the Sunshine State. Penn State position coach Terry Smith spearheaded this recruitment as he continues to work as one of the program's best recruiters, especially in the Class of 2022.