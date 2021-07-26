Penn State football: Lions land three-star corner Camron Miller
Penn State has made another addition to its already packed Class of 2022.
The Lions landed Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy three-star cornerback Camron Miller on Monday. He picked head coach James Franklin's program over Virginia Tech, which is the only other school he visited during the June quiet period besides PSU, which he saw twice.
Miller, who stands 6-foot, 180 pounds, is the second corner to pick PSU in this cycle, as he is joined by Louisiana three-star Jordan Allen. The Lions also have a safety commitment from Lackawanna College standout Tyrece Mills.
Cavonte Campbell, who trains Miller along with his brother, Ahmad Christian, at 9Figure Sports Academy, raves about the defensive back's work ethic.
"He calls me after workouts like every day asking me what I’m doing because he’s trying to get some work in," Campbell told BWI, "and I’m always like 'dude didn’t you just get done with workouts? Go rest or something!'
"But it’s that kind of attitude that will yield him the success he desires in the future"
Miller had offers from about 20 programs, including Miami and UCF in state. West Virginia, Rutgers, and Duke were among others outside of the Sunshine State. Penn State position coach Terry Smith spearheaded this recruitment as he continues to work as one of the program's best recruiters, especially in the Class of 2022.
"Miller played a lot of safety in his junior season, both one-high and two-high, and he definitely had his highlight moments," Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney told BWI. "The high three-star athlete could play corner or safety, does an excellent job of stepping in front of passes and luring quarterbacks to make the wrong decisions.
"I don't think he's a super physical hitter but he has good speed - not great - to make plays on the back end and what he does best is read plays and then react to go get the football."
With 22 commitments, Penn State has the nation's No. 2 Class in Rivals' rankings.
The Lions are awaiting a couple of other secondary players to make announcements, as Texas four-star Cristian Driver, who could be a safety or receiver in college, will declare on Thursday, July 29. Maryland four-star safety KJ Winston will also announce his decision on Saturday, July 31.
