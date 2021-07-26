Cam Miller has 'intangibles that can't be taught,' coach says

Penn State added its 22nd commitment in the Class of 2022 Monday when three-star Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy corner Camron Miller picked the Lions over Virginia Tech. What are the Nittany Lions getting? According to one of Miller's trainers, head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator Brent Pry, and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith have reeled in a technician with great speed and explosion who cares as much on the field as he does off of it. Related: Tale of the Tape - What Penn State gets in three-star cornerback

Camron Miller chats with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith during his official visit in June.

"Cam’s best quality on the field is his attention to detail I believe," Cavonte Campbell, who along with his brother, Ahmad Christian, train Miller at 9Figures Sports Academy, told BWI. "Of course he’s explosive, sudden, and has great speed, but it’s his attention to details that will set him apart from his peers as he progresses into college. Miller stands 6-foot, 180 pounds, and had offers from about 20 programs. He visited State College twice in June, once for an unofficial and once for an official, and also saw the Hokies in Blacksburg before deciding. He joins a secondary class with the Nittany Lions that also includes safety Tyrece Mills and corner Jordan Allen. "Cam is the special kind of player FBS schools look for because he has intangibles that can’t be taught," Campbell said. "Everything from a willingness to be coached, a professionalism about perfecting his craft, and a humble attitude towards life in general."