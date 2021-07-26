Cam Miller has 'intangibles that can't be taught,' coach says
Penn State added its 22nd commitment in the Class of 2022 Monday when three-star Jacksonville, Fla., Trinity Christian Academy corner Camron Miller picked the Lions over Virginia Tech.
What are the Nittany Lions getting?
According to one of Miller's trainers, head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator Brent Pry, and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith have reeled in a technician with great speed and explosion who cares as much on the field as he does off of it.
"Cam’s best quality on the field is his attention to detail I believe," Cavonte Campbell, who along with his brother, Ahmad Christian, train Miller at 9Figures Sports Academy, told BWI.
"Of course he’s explosive, sudden, and has great speed, but it’s his attention to details that will set him apart from his peers as he progresses into college.
Miller stands 6-foot, 180 pounds, and had offers from about 20 programs. He visited State College twice in June, once for an unofficial and once for an official, and also saw the Hokies in Blacksburg before deciding. He joins a secondary class with the Nittany Lions that also includes safety Tyrece Mills and corner Jordan Allen.
"Cam is the special kind of player FBS schools look for because he has intangibles that can’t be taught," Campbell said.
"Everything from a willingness to be coached, a professionalism about perfecting his craft, and a humble attitude towards life in general."
Penn State has two other secondary targets left on its board, as Texas four-star athlete Cristian Driver, who could be a receiver or safety at the next level, will decide later this week, as will Maryland four-star safety KJ Winston.
Like Driver and Winston, Miller was a priority for the Nittany Lions, and they were able to close the deal on another Florida prospect.
"Cam also has an insatiable hunger for more off the field," Campbell said.
"No matter how many offers he received, it only made him work more as if he had none. There are a lot of kids who want the opportunities Cam has earned himself, but not many want to put in half the work he dedicates towards his craft."
