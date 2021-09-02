Penn State basketball reveals full nonconference schedule
Penn State Nittany Lions basketball has revealed its full nonconference schedule.
The Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State begins in full on November 10, when the Nittany Lions welcome Youngstown State to the Bryce Jordan Center.
RELATED: Where Penn State basketball commits, targets stand in Rivals150 update
The other notable nonconference games include neutral site games with LSU and either Oregon State or Wake Forest as part of the Emerald Coast Classic.
The Nittany Lions will also host Miami as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and take a trip to VCU for the return game of a home-and-home series with the Rams in December.
Here's a look at the full noncon slate:
Penn State basketball nonconference schedule
Nov. 10 vs. Youngstown State
Nov. 15 at UMass
Nov. 18 vs St. Francis Brooklyn
Nov. 22 vs Cornell
Nov 26 vs LSU (Niceville, Fla.)
Nov. 27 vs Oregon State or Wake Forest (Niceville, FLa.)
Dec. 1 vs Miami
Dec 8 vs. Wagner
Dec. 18 at VCU
Dec. 22 vs Quinnipiac
Dec. 29 vs Delaware State
The Big Ten conference has yet to announce the full conference slate with dates and times, but the opponents the Nittany Lions will face are known.
Penn State will play Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State and Rutgers twice.
Penn State's home-only opponents are Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue.
The road-only opponents are Illinois, Maryland and Wisconsin.
