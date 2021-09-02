Penn State basketball reveals full nonconference schedule

The Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State begins in full on November 10, when the Nittany Lions welcome Youngstown State to the Bryce Jordan Center.

The other notable nonconference games include neutral site games with LSU and either Oregon State or Wake Forest as part of the Emerald Coast Classic.

The Nittany Lions will also host Miami as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and take a trip to VCU for the return game of a home-and-home series with the Rams in December.

Here's a look at the full noncon slate: