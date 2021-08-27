Where Penn State basketball commits, targets stand after Rivals150 update

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball has had a busy month of August on the recruiting trail. New head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has received a pair of verbal commitments in Evan Mahaffey and Jameel Brown, bringing the Class of 2022 to three prospects. There is still more work to do in this class, though, with Penn State narrowed down on a handful of remaining targets in 2022. Let's take a look at where Penn State's commits, and targets, stand after a recent update to the Rivals150 rankings. RELATED: Penn State basketball recruiting notebook: Updates on Lively, Oweh and more

Penn State basketball commits

Jameel Brown, the most recent Penn State basketball commitment, lost his four-star status in the most recent update. Brown played through injury to help Team Final claim the Peach Jam title recently, but did not have his best individual showing. Brown fell 36 spots in total to No. 148 in the rankings. Fellow commits Kanye Clary and Evan Mahaffey did not receive any major adjustments to their ranking. Clary had a big showing at Peach Jam, while Mahaffey has not played this summer due to a meniscus injury. He dropped two spots in the positional rankings among shooting guards.

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball target Dereck Lively is among the big risers in the new Rivals150. (https://basketball.rivals.com)

Penn State basketball targets

Dereck Lively's stock continues to soar. The 6-foot-11 center is now the top-ranked big man in the Rivals150, having moved up 11 spots to No. 11 overall.

Shooting guard Otega Oweh is another major riser in the rankings. Oweh, the younger brother of former Penn State football defensive end Odafe (Jayson) Oweh, moved up 52 spots to No. 76 in the overall rankings as well, also picking up four-star status.

The final Penn State basketball target in the Rivals150 is Kabbe Njie, a 6-foot-9 big man out of Laporte, Indiana. Penn State issued an offer to Njie earlier this month. He is one of a handful of big man prospects on their radar as they look to close out this class. He fell four spots to No. 147 in this update.

Class of 2023