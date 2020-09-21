Back in July, Pounds and his family were planning to drive up to State College to tour the campus and town on their own, but they ultimately weren't able to make the trip. Because of that, he's never visited University Park or the surrounding area. If he does commit to Penn State, he would be the first in this year's class to never see the campus.

On Monday evening, three-star offensive lineman Diego Pounds announced that he's set to wrap up his recruitment on Friday, Sept. 25. It's expected to take place around 3:30 p.m.

Penn State may be on the verge of commitment No. 14 in its Class of 2021.

As for the competition, the schools haven't changed. Back in July, it became clear that Pounds was seriously considering Penn State, Auburn and LSU. Then, in the beginning of August, his in-state school, North Carolina, threw a wrench in his recruitment, offering the day after Jared Wilson switched his commitment to Georgia. All four schools remain firmly in the mix.

However, the Nittany Lions are the perceived favorite. A few days after the Tar Heels offered, Penn State did a Zoom call with his family and it reportedly left a strong impression on his mother. In fact, a commitment was believed to be coming soon, but Pounds ultimately decided to wait, speaking with North Carolina and the other schools more. But throughout it all, he kept in contact with Penn State almost daily. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein led his recruitment.

“I talk to Coach Trautwein everyday. Literally, I text with him everyday,” Pounds said during an interview this summer. “They’re just very frank people. One thing I really like about them is that they don’t over-recruit. There are some coaches that never leave you alone and just always talk about football. That’s all they'll talk about. When I talk to Coach Franklin and Coach Traut, they don’t annoy me or anything like that. We have actual conversations that I really like. They don’t come off as if I’m just another recruit. I like that about them. They just make you feel comfortable.”

In addition to the coaching staff, Pounds has also become close friends with offensive line commit Landon Tengwall. Both Pounds and Tengwall have said on multiple occasions that they plan to room together if Pounds joins him in Happy Valley.

"I really hope he comes. If he comes, we’ll probably be roommates. We’ve become pretty good friends now," Tengwall said back in July. "We play video games together a lot and have a lot in common. I know he’d be down for late-night workouts, late-night trips to get food. He’d be a great roommate, so hopefully he ends up coming to Penn State."

Now, we're set to finally learn of Pounds' decision in just a few days. His commitment would be the 14th for Penn State in its Class of 2021. Linebacker Jamari Buddin was the last prospect to join the Nittany Lions back in July.

“I think Penn State is a great program. I really like the history there and the connections there,” Pounds said. “With Penn State, it’s beyond sports with them. When you look at the education they provide and the people there, it's great. Their coaches have already made me feel like I’m part of the family there. I like that.”

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook