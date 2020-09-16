BlueWhiteIllustrated - PROMO: Penn State, Big Ten football are BACK!

Penn State football and the Big Ten are back!

Finally.

Following a more than month-long hiatus, the Big Ten announced Wednesday that it will in fact hold a fall football season beginning the weekend of Oct. 24. And you're not going to want to miss any of it as the Nittany Lions fight for their shot at a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff spot.

