Which Penn State football tickets command top prices on 2021 schedule?

With the start of Penn State’s 2021 season now just weeks away, the Nittany Lions football program is gearing up for one of its most anticipated campaigns in years.

That is, of course, for a variety of reasons.

Not only was Penn State football disappointed with its results in 2020, falling to an 0-5 start - the worst in the program’s history - before rebounding to finish 4-5, the first losing record since 2004, but nearly all of it was done in front of empty stadiums.

With a Big Ten-only schedule, and a conference-wide mandate to allow only family of players and coaches into stadiums last season, Penn State’s achievements and shortfalls all were done in relative isolation.

In fact, Penn State head coach James Franklin went so far as to lament the loss of even the most virulently anti-Nittany Lion sentiment the team would typically encounter on the road last season.

“It was totally bizarre last year. I take my lap before every game, home and away, and literally to pull up to the Big House and there's not a car in the parking lot, and there's nobody in the stands, except for cardboard cutouts… it’s crickets in there," Franklin said. "You’d pull up at Rutgers and nobody's giving you the finger and mooning you, and I mean that from a place of love. I missed that. I missed people screaming and yelling and cussing us out and mooning the buses as we drove by. I know that sounds strange, but it's been bizarre.”

Franklin and the Nittany Lions won’t have to wait much longer to have that feeling come rushing back, particularly given the location of the season’s first game at Wisconsin on the afternoon of Sept. 4.

Considering the anticipation at hand, both from the programs and fans alike, let’s check in on the toughest tickets home and away, ahead of the 2021 season: