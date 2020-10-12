BlueWhiteIllustrated - Column: Big Ten put to the test

Blue White Illustrated's newest magazine has been printed and mailed to all of our subscribers. Order your annual magazine subscription HERE. The following column appears in the October issue:





The Big Ten’s medical professionals were concerned for a reason. Yes, unknowns around the heart condition myocarditis raised serious questions about the conference’s ability to play football this fall. And contact tracing, largely operated with the help of individual state agencies, created unease. But when the conference convened Aug. 7 for its standing call with its medical advisory committee, a major challenge raised red flags to many on the call. Testing for COVID-19 through the summer months had been, for some, an utter disaster. “Turnaround time was absolutely horrible. It was just horrible,” Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State’s director of athletic medicine, told the State College Area School District board of directors Aug. 31. “Sometimes it was 18, 19 days before you had a result back. By then your contact tracing, and the effect of the test result, really has no role whatsoever in what’s happening.” In effect, this was the Big Ten’s dead end. Sebastianelli went on to explain that Penn State’s athletic department did its best to alleviate that quandary, expanding its partnerships with multiple labs. Still, in a question-and-answer session that drew outsized attention for his comments regarding the uncertainty surrounding myocarditis, Sebastianelli painted a picture of roadblocks that could not be surmounted despite the best efforts and intentions. “The real issue is that we’ve all tried to get platforms. And some of our institutions that have the equipment, we have the equipment, but we don’t have the reagents. So it’s like having a car lot with no cars on it. And it’s just really frustrating,” he said. “And what happens at times, too, is that you get the materials [and] the government will come in and take them from you. You may have the ability to test 200 people, and all of a sudden it goes to zero because there’s an outbreak somewhere else and they take all your reagent. Or the machine that you’ve purchased, that was on back-order and you’re weeks away from getting it, they’ll take that machine and ship it to Arizona or Texas. So you lose your ability to test.”

How will the Big Ten and commissioner Keven Warren appear when the history of the 2020 season is written? (AP Images)

To be clear, other issues cited in the Big Ten’s initial Aug. 11 announcement, and the subsequent open letter from commissioner Kevin Warren Aug. 19, also helped to create the uncertainty that ultimately led the conference to postpone all fall sports. At the time, the conference was operating under the assumption that for football to be played, all of the conference’s fall nonrevenue sports would also need to play their seasons. That created a massive resource crunch. So, too, did the notion that all of the Big Ten’s member institutions would have to agree to play in order for the conference to stage a fall football season. Those imperatives created a double-whammy in which a consensus was practically impossible. That left seemingly everyone – coaches, players, their parents, and certainly fans of every Big Ten football program – feeling dissatisfied, and with good reason. The conference offered vague responses when pressed to explain what had happened between the Aug. 6 release of the 10-game, conference-only schedule, and the decision to postpone all fall sports. And in response to mounting criticism, parent-organized protests at the Big Ten’s headquarters in suburban Chicago, and even a lawsuit filed by eight football players at Nebraska, Warren’s open letter was defiantly tone-deaf, proclaiming that the conference’s leaders “thoroughly understand and deeply value what sports mean to our student-athletes, their families, our coaches, and our fans. The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance, and advice from medical experts.” Unacknowledged, of course, was a simple truth that things change. And, of course, in the span of a few weeks, much of the sound feedback, guidance, and advice from medical experts had shifted to reflect a series of new realities. The first came when the NCAA’s Division I Council recommended on Aug. 19 that fall championships be moved to the spring, creating an opportunity for Big Ten athletic departments to singularly focus their attention on football. The second came in the form of testing advancements that would allow for point-of-care administering and rapid, reliable results. As explained by Ohio State’s Dr. James Borchers, co-chair of the Big Ten Return to Play Task Force along with Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, those testing advancements helped create an environment in which a multitude of challenges suddenly had solutions.

“Our ability to test consistently and uniformly amongst the conference – that was really important,” Borchers said. “As we looked at the various testing options, we became more and more convinced that there was a path forward. I think that there were some issues around contact tracing that the testing helps us to solve inside our athletic environment. “In medicine, very often when things are unclear, we pause, we become collegial, we discuss. We are driven to a path forward. We are driven to look at the evidence. I think all of us have done that, and we’ve ended up in a place where we feel comfortable that we have a path forward that’s going to emphasize health and safety.” Had the Big Ten taken that position the first time around, announcing a pause instead of an indefinite postponement with no plan for moving forward, the tumult of August and early September might have been largely avoided. And despite its missteps along the way, the robust protocols enacted by the conference are likely to help it avoid the kind of cancellations that marred the first few weeks of the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference seasons. For the sake of the conference’s primary stakeholders, it’s a position worthy of confidence despite the messy path it took to get there.

