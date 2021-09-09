Notes: How Arnold Ebiketie can get even better, Hakeem Beamon update + more

Scott Jr. discussed Arnold Ebiketie 's strong start — and how he can build on it, as well as Hakeem Beamon 's availability after he missed Week One, plus more.

It didn't take very long for Arnold Ebiketie to introduce himself to the Penn State faithful.

On Wisconsin's first drive of the game, Ebiketie got to quarterback Graham Mertz, forcing what was originally ruled a sack and a fumble before the decision was overturned in favor of an incomplete pass.

Still, it was quickly apparent that Ebiketie was a true asset for the Nittany Lions, and the same was true for Scott Jr. upon first watching him in practice.

RELATED: Watch Penn State Nittany Lions football coach James Franklin meet the media

"My eyes were opened the first time I saw him," Scott Jr. said. "We were working through the bags, and I saw how quick he could pick his feet up and get moving through the bags. His acceleration coming out of the bags, that was impressive."

Still, there is more growth potential for Ebiketie as he adjusts to Penn State and Power Five football.

"I think what you guys saw Saturday is how explosive he is, you saw his athleticism," Scott Jr. said. "But there's always things that we can work on. There's things that we can be better at with our technique, or be a little bit better with our eyes. I think as he continues to get comfortable with what we're doing on defense...then I think you can really see this guy continue to skyrocket the way he has.

"He's a good learner. He studies the game. He goes out and practices the right way. AK doesn't say a whole lot. He comes into the building with a big smile, but when he steps out on that practice field, it's 100 percent. So as he continues to work through the little details of the schemes, I think you'll see him continue to get better and better."