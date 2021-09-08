Watch: Franklin and Dotson meet with media after Wednesday's practice
Penn State head coach James Franklin held his final news conference with reporters on Wednesday night before the Lions face Ball State for its home opener Saturday.
The leader of the Nittany Lions covered a number of topics, and he was followed by wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who had a big impact on Penn State's upset win over No. 12 Wisconsin Saturday in Madison.
Fans can see both video Q&A sessions below.
Head Coach James Franklin
WR Jahan Dotson
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook