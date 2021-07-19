Monday musings: It's Dani Dennis-Sutton decision week; PSU preps for Indy

July 19 is not just any Monday: It's the Monday that kicks off Dani Dennis-Sutton's decision week. There isn't much that will distract Penn State football fans and the college football world from the big announcement the five-star Owing Mills, Md., McDonogh defensive end is making in a few days, because the anxiety is endless in his finalists' fan bases. We're diving into that in this installment of Monday Musings, and we'll also discuss Penn State's prep for a trip to Indianapolis and more.

Five-star end Dani Dennis-Sutton is now just days away from making his decision. (Rivals.com)

Is Dennis-Sutton trending toward Penn State?

Blue-White Illustrated expert Ryan Snyder dropped a bombshell in his Friday mailbag, which featured a logged FutureCast prediction for Penn State to land Dennis-Sutton. Nothing has changed about that feeling coming out of the weekend, and it will be worth watching to see where the predictions go in the days ahead. Decision day is set for July 22 at a time to be determined. Georgia is the other major player, and Alabama has been in the conversation, too. McDonogh has sent its fair share of players to State College over the last few years, including PJ Mustipher, D'Von Ellies, and Curtis Jacobs, among others. It helps the Lions' cause but is not an end-all, be-all, though it certainly could be a factor.

“I would say that having some of my former teammates [at Penn State] is important," Dennis-Sutton previously told BWI. "Obviously, at the end of the day, I’m going to go wherever is best for me, but I would say that’s a plus for them. The location is closer, too. That’s good for my family, but Georgia has a lot to offer, too, and so does Alabama." Dennis-Sutton is listed as the nation's No. 11 player overall, and he tops both the defensive end and the state of Maryland boards. From a historical perspective, Micah Parsons was No. 6 overall and No. 1 at his position and in the state of Pennsylvania when he signed with Penn State's Class of 2018. Dennis-Sutton would be the highest-rated commit since then should he decide to wear blue and white in college. Inside the Den: Two themes dominate the offseason at quarterback

There's no question that picking up Dennis-Sutton's pledge would go down as one of the biggest recruiting wins of the James Franklin era, which is why there is so much anticipation with just a few days to go until we know where one of the best Class of 2022 recruits will go.

Penn State preps for Indy

Penn State coach James Franklin will lead a group of Nittany Lions to Big Ten Media Days this week. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Thursday also happens to be a big day for the current Penn State football program, too. Head coach James Franklin will lead a contingent of Nittany Lions to Lucas Oil Stadium for the first in-person Big Ten Media Days since 2019. If you're feeling a bit confused, that's OK: Yes, this event has always been held in Chicago every summer, but the different location certainly offers more space for interviews while still promoting some of the distancing protocols that were recommended amid the pandemic. The Big Ten has not yet announced which Lions will be in town to meet the conference media, but it's always been fourth- or fifth-year players since Franklin has been here, which puts players like Sean Clifford, Mike Miranda, Jordan Stout, Fred Hansard, Ellis Brooks, PJ Mustipher, Jake Pinegar, and Jahan Dotson in play, among others. We'll see who the trio is soon enough, but either way, lots of insight on the Lions' 2021 team is coming later this week.

Final word