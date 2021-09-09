Is Penn State football walking into a 'trap game' against Ball State?

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin believes in "trap games" — but only under certain circumstances. "I do believe in trap games if you're sending mixed messages. If you're inconsistent in your approach," Franklin said Tuesday. "I believe in teams playing inconsistent because they either look forward, look back, get caught up in praise, get caught up in criticism, don't have the correct amount of respect for the opponent or the process.” The Nittany Lions are entering a home game against a quality, veteran Ball State group — a game nestled between two contests against ranked opponents in Wisconsin and Auburn. Certainly, some of the typical 'trap game' ingredients are present, but Franklin hopes that his staff's approach — one that is tenaciously consistent — will protect this Penn State team from falling into the trap.

Penn State Nittany Lions football takes on Ball State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

"I think you guys know, almost to the point where it's maybe a little crazy, our routine and process is really important to me," Franklin said. "That's why we won't talk about anything else but the game at hand." Indeed, the narrow focus Franklin abides by at all times seems perfect for weeks like this one. He posted the following Tweet on Sunday evening, an in-season tradition that reads like a public statement of intent, but is also an internal reminder that the Nittany Lions are going to abide by their process.

