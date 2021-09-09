Picking up from 2020 finish, Jahan Dotson, Nittany Lions stay grounded

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson opened the 2021 season as just as he’d ended the year before. Establishing himself as the Nittany Lions’ premier pass-catcher in an otherwise disappointing 2020 campaign, the senior receiver produced back-to-back triple-digit yardage games and in five of Penn State’s nine games on the year. So in producing five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown last Saturday to help the Nittany Lions top No. 12 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium, 16-10, Dotson’s performance was both necessary and entirely predictable. So too was the reaction of Nittany Lions’ new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who used the occasion as an opportunity both to commend the win and fix its shortcomings. “He focused on positives,” Dotson said Wednesday after practice this week, “but at the same time, we had corrections to make. “It wasn't a perfect game by us. We didn't have a great first half but we came out in the second half strong. We just focused on what we can do better looking forward to the next game, just focusing on us.”

Penn State senior receiver Jahan Dotson produced another 100-plus-yard game Saturday at Wisconsin. (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

The mantra is one that Penn State has repeated frequently in the infancy of its 2021 season. Balancing its exuberance at securing an upset win to start the season against a conference opponent, in one of the toughest venues in the Big Ten, against that of having a critical eye on its performance. Held off the scoreboard and to a single first down in the first half, Penn State’s offensive shortcomings were mitigated by a stout offering from its defense and a few timely mistakes committed by the Badgers. Though naturally disappointed by that lack of offensive firepower, particularly against the program’s excitement for its possibilities this season, the second-half performance helped to pick those expectations back up. Outpacing themselves on a 5:1 basis in yardage, the Nittany Lions gained 254 yards and 16 points, leaving another four points off the scoreboard on a missed close-range field goal and PAT. Encouraged by the turnaround, Nittany Lions’ quarterback Sean Clifford left the game expressing his confidence that the experience was one from which the offense could develop. “That was one of the things I didn’t want it to happen, but at the same time with a new offense, it’s just growing pains,” Clifford said afterward. “I was excited with how we played in the second half and that’s what we’re going to build on. Learn from the first half and grow from the second half.” Column: Nittany Lions find new fuel from Wisconsin win PSU notes: Practice vibe, Ball State player to watch, more

