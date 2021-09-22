Inside the Den: Penn State football Wednesday media notes and takeaways

Penn State emerged from its three-game gauntlet to open the 2021 season unscathed when it pushed past No. 22 Auburn Saturday night at Beaver Stadium in front of the White Out crowd. Now, the Nittany Lions are turning their attention to FCS opponent Villanova before resuming Big Ten competition with Indiana again at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 2 in another night game. But before that, let’s move into some of the notes and takeaways to emerge from head coach James Franklin's post-practice press conference Wednesday and the open practice session as the Nittany Lions work toward a Saturday date with Wildcats at Beaver Stadium:

1) Getting to the point

Granted, the question James Franklin was asked was only about Micah Parsons and Odafe “Jayson” Oweh toward the end of his Wednesday post-practice media session. His answer stopped me, though. During a season in which Franklin has been more forthcoming, forthright, and frank than maybe at any other time during his Penn State tenure, the opportunity to discuss Parsons’ breakout performance this weekend for the Dallas Cowboys also presented a second byproduct. “We lost Micah last year because of the way the season was handled by the Big Ten,” Franklin said, “but obviously, you guys know, we all know, what a difference-maker he is. “I think he was a steal at 12. I think Dallas got a steal at 12.” For maybe the first time since the All-American linebacker opted out of the 2020 season shortly ahead of the Big Ten’s announcement that it was canceling the fall season, Franklin provided his most blunt assessment yet of where the blame fell in that scenario. Deflecting responsibility away from Parsons entirely, the offhand comment was another in something of a trend for Franklin this season in providing a window into some of his more blunt assessments that he’d been diplomatic about in the past. Penn State Recruiting Notebook: What we're hearing following the White Out Tale of the Tape - Breaking down PSU commit Lamont Payne



Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith has the second-most snaps taken defensively this season. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

2) Depth perception

3) Loving it

Though Franklin had apparently been caught off guard by the revelation in his Tuesday press conference that John Lovett was said to have missed the first two games due to “disciplinary” reasons, Wednesday offered a new opportunity to discuss the running back’s impact. Immediately following a practice in which Lovett could be seen repping third among the running backs behind Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee, Franklin offered his insight into what differentiates the Baylor transfer in the Nittany Lions’ backfield. "He's an experienced guy. He's played a lot of football, obviously not here at Penn State, but has played a lot of football,” Franklin said. “I think he has maybe a little bit different style, maybe a little bit more quickness, maybe a little bit more juice. “He goes in there against Auburn, first playing time, and the moment wasn't too big for him at all. It goes back to, he's played a lot of football in college career so far, so I think you'll continue to see that, as a kickoff return guy, and as a running back… he’ll get more opportunities.” Lovett finished with two carries for nine yards and one 18-yard reception in 18 total snaps from Saturday's game in his first action of the 2021 season.

4) Tried and true