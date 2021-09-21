BWI Daily: Brandon Smith's Weekly Award, Depth Concerns for Penn State
Penn State starting linebacker Brandon Smith was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Auburn.
But does the third year linebacker's performance measure up to the accolades?
Host Thomas Frank Carr and BWI Senior Editor Nate Bauer get into the details of Smith's play so far this season.
They also discuss how Penn State's tough non-conference slate to star the year has caused challenges down the depth chart.
How many players have seen the field so far this season? How different is that than normal? T-Frank and Nate discuss.
Finally, they wrap up with a conversation about Penn State basketball, which is in the middle of a recruiting effort of their own that will cross over into this coming weekend.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook