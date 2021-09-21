BWI Daily: Brandon Smith's Weekly Award, Depth Concerns for Penn State

Penn State starting linebacker Brandon Smith was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Auburn.

But does the third year linebacker's performance measure up to the accolades?

Host Thomas Frank Carr and BWI Senior Editor Nate Bauer get into the details of Smith's play so far this season.

They also discuss how Penn State's tough non-conference slate to star the year has caused challenges down the depth chart.

How many players have seen the field so far this season? How different is that than normal? T-Frank and Nate discuss.

Finally, they wrap up with a conversation about Penn State basketball, which is in the middle of a recruiting effort of their own that will cross over into this coming weekend.