How have Penn State's offensive players graded out on PFF this season?

Penn State Nittany Lion Jahan Dotson ranks among the best wide receivers in the country.

OFFENSE

Quarterback Player Total Snaps (%) Pass Grade Run Grade Overall Grade Sean Clifford 359 (83.48%) 74.3 67.1 76.5 Taquan Roberson 70 (16.27%) 44.6 52.4 45.4

- Clifford's total offensive grade last season was a 65.3, so he's clearly taken his game up a bit. He had three games last season in the low 50s or high 40s (Ohio State, Maryland and Nebraska). His lowest ranked game this year was actually this past weekend at Iowa with a 56.8. One would assume that if he plays that entire game, it ends up being a more respectable score. His best two games were an 83.2 against Ball State and a 77.9 vs. Auburn. For those wondering, Clifford totaled a grade of 74.4 in 2019, so this year's grade has been similar to what we saw two years ago. Overall in the conference, there are 15 quarterbacks who have dropped back to pass at least 100 times. Clifford's 76.5 ranks seventh. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud leads the Big Ten with a 90.8.