The Penn State Nittany Lion football program is 5-1 and in the midst of its bye week, which couldn't have come at a better time following a handful of injuries during last week's game at Iowa.

Of course, the health of starting quarterback Sean Clifford is what has everyone's focus, but a few other key players could also use a rest, which is evident below in our midseason snap scouts.

Overall, Penn State ranks fifth in the conference in both total offensive and defensive snaps. The defense has totaled 451 plays, which is slightly more than the offense at 430. Nebraska has totaled the most offensive snaps at 522, while Michigan State's defense has totaled 516.

Individually, all five of Penn State's starting offensive linemen lead the way in snap counts, with guard Juice Scruggs totaling the most with 419 total snaps. That's just over 97 percent of Penn State's total offensive snaps so far this season.

Subscribers can check total snap counts for each individual player below.