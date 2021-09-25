Highs and Lows: Explosive plays lift Penn State to 38-17 win over Villanova

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Coming off its grueling three-game stretch to open the season, the 3-0 Penn State football program was tasked with keeping its energy up against visiting FCS program Villanova Saturday afternoon. Securing a comfortable 38-17 win, the results were predictably mixed to that end. Led by a proficient afternoon from quarterback Sean Clifford, the Nittany Lions built on a two-score first-half lead with an instant touchdown to open the third quarter and never really looked back. Reflecting on the biggest and brightest moments of Penn State's win against Villanova:



Parker Washington put up a 29.6 yards per reception average Saturday afternoon with a pair of touchdowns. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

PLAYER OF THE GAME Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford put up the gaudy numbers against Villanova Saturday afternoon, but even he could acknowledge the nod for this one belongs to his teammate, receiver Parker Washington. Finishing the game with just five receptions, the Nittany Lions’ sophomore ripped off 148 yards and two touchdowns on the day including a 67-yard catch and run that came up just a few steps short of a third score. PLAY OF THE GAME Given the uninspiring nature of Penn State’s first-half performance offensively, and the dispiriting injury to Villanova tight end Tyler Will on the opening kickoff of the second half (who suffered a concussion but had full movement upon leaving the stadium), Clifford’s broken-play touchdown completion to KeAndre Lambert-Smith was a critical turn for the Nittany Lions. Slipping behind his man as Clifford scrambled on a second-and-9 play, Lambert-Smith caught the pass along the Villanova sideline and raced past the Wildcats en route to an 83-yard touchdown. BEST PASS Clifford’s first attempt of the game not only went the distance, connecting for a 52-yard bomb to Jahan Dotson for a touchdown, but it was also on the money. Meeting Dotson, who had easily blown past Villanova corner Christian Benford, in stride, the pair found an easy route to a 7-0 lead for the Nittany Lions with 12:59 left in the first quarter. Postgame Show: Join T-Frank to recap Penn State-Villanova Handing out game balls for Penn State's win over Villanova 5 takeaways from Penn State's victory over Villanova

