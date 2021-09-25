Handing out game balls for Penn State's win over Villanova
Penn State Nittany Lions football eased to a 38-17 win over Villanova at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, moving to 4-0 on the season.
Let's hand out three game balls to the outstanding performers:
1. Parker Washington
It wasn't a perfect display from Penn State's offense on Saturday, and it might have dealt with more issues without a big day from wideout Parker Washington. Washington offered the kind of explosion that we haven't really seen from him so far this season. He caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford in the first half, snagging the ball over the middle and outrunning several Wildcats on his way to the end zone. Later in the first half, he broke off a 62-yard gain down the sideline, narrowly missing a touchdown after just barely stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line. Washington wasn't done, adding on a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He finished the day with five receptions for 148 yards and two scores.
2. Jahan Dotson
We'll give some props to another one of Penn State's wideouts, who were the clear difference makers for the Penn State offense on a day which saw its ground game sputter at times. Jahan Dotson burned his man on Penn State's very first play of the game on offense, catching an accurate throw from Clifford and taking it 52 yards to the house to start the game with a bang. It was yet another supremely productive game for the key Penn State man, who concluded the game with seven catches for 117 yards.
3. Ji'Ayir Brown
He had to get his hands on the ball twice to do so, but eventually Ji'Ayir Brown picked up his second interception of the season in the win. With Villanova driving into Penn State territory, Brown got his hands around a Daniel Smith pass after a tip from Tariq Castro-Fields. He made a similar play in the first half, but it was negated by a Dvon Ellies roughing the passer penalty. He was also involved in stopping the run game, finishing the game with three tackles and a tackle for loss.
