Handing out game balls for Penn State's win over Villanova

Penn State Nittany Lions football eased to a 38-17 win over Villanova at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, moving to 4-0 on the season. Let's hand out three game balls to the outstanding performers:

Penn State Nittany Lions football cruised to a win over Villanova at Beaver Stadium (AP Images)

1. Parker Washington

It wasn't a perfect display from Penn State's offense on Saturday, and it might have dealt with more issues without a big day from wideout Parker Washington. Washington offered the kind of explosion that we haven't really seen from him so far this season. He caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford in the first half, snagging the ball over the middle and outrunning several Wildcats on his way to the end zone. Later in the first half, he broke off a 62-yard gain down the sideline, narrowly missing a touchdown after just barely stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line. Washington wasn't done, adding on a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He finished the day with five receptions for 148 yards and two scores.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVG YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGw8L2E+ IGhhcyBpdHMgc2Vjb25kIDUyLXlhcmQgVEQgcmVjZXB0aW9uIG9mIHRoZSBk YXkuIPCfpK88YnI+PGJyPlRoaXMgdGltZSwgaXQmIzM5O3MgUGFya2VyIFdh c2hpbmd0b24gKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY3B3XzM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNwd18zPC9hPikuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mbDlSU0Zidml3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmw5UlNG YnZpdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5O ZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5l dHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDE4MDYxNTIxNTc3MjA1ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2. Jahan Dotson

We'll give some props to another one of Penn State's wideouts, who were the clear difference makers for the Penn State offense on a day which saw its ground game sputter at times. Jahan Dotson burned his man on Penn State's very first play of the game on offense, catching an accurate throw from Clifford and taking it 52 yards to the house to start the game with a bang. It was yet another supremely productive game for the key Penn State man, who concluded the game with seven catches for 117 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IHdhcyBlYXN5ISDwn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9zZWFuY2xpZmYxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2Vh bmNsaWZmMTQ8L2E+IGZpbmRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSDU1Wlk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEg1NVpZPC9hPiBmb3Ig dGhlIFREIG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0 YXRlRmJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxs PC9hPiYjMzk7cyBmaXJzdCBwbGF5IG9mIHRoZSBkYXkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KSWhkQVdmU3N5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkloZEFX ZlNzeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIE9uIEJUTiAoQFBlbm5T dGF0ZU9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5T dGF0ZU9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQxNzk3MjI5MzA0Mzc3MzUwP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3. Ji'Ayir Brown